In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Luxury Furniture business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Luxury Furniture market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Luxury Furniture, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Luxury Furniture market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Luxury Furniture companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Indoor

Outdoor

As of 2018, luxury indoor furniture segment dominates the market contributing about 83.5% market share.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Home

Hospitality

Office

Other

In 2018, home occupied the largest luxury furniture consumption market, with 80% market share

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Restoration Hardware

B&B Italia

Hooker Furniture Corporation

Brown Jordan

Kimball Hospitality

Knoll

Roche Bobois

Poltrona Frau

Scavolini S.p.A.

Gold Phoenix

Kettal

Interi Furniture

Eichholtz

Minotti

Suyen Furniture Group

Luxury Living Group (Fendi Casa)

Paola Lenti

Fitz Hansen

Ligne Roset

Turri S.r.l.

Manutti

Boca do Lobo

Edra

Muebles Pico

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Luxury Furniture market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Luxury Furniture market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Luxury Furniture players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Luxury Furniture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Luxury Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of content :

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Luxury Furniture Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Luxury Furniture Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Luxury Furniture Segment by Type

2.2.1 Indoor

2.3 Luxury Furniture Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Luxury Furniture Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Luxury Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Luxury Furniture Segment by Application

2.4.1 Home

2.4.2 Hospitality

2.4.3 Office

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Luxury Furniture Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Luxury Furniture Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Luxury Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Luxury Furniture by Players

3.1 Global Luxury Furniture Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Luxury Furniture Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Luxury Furniture Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Luxury Furniture Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Luxury Furniture by Regions

4.1 Luxury Furniture Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Luxury Furniture Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Luxury Furniture Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Luxury Furniture Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Luxury Furniture Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Luxury Furniture Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Luxury Furniture Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Luxury Furniture Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Luxury Furniture Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Luxury Furniture Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Luxury Furniture Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Luxury Furniture by Countries

7.2 Europe Luxury Furniture Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Luxury Furniture Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

….continued

