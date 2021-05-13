Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Lupin industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Lupin market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Lupin market covered in Chapter 12:

Barentz

SOJA AUSTRIA

Terrena

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Lupin market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Lupin Flour

Protein Isolates

Protein Concentrates

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Lupin market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Animal Feed Industry

Food & Beverages Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 Lupin Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Lupin

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Lupin industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Lupin Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Lupin Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Lupin Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Lupin Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Lupin Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Lupin Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Lupin

3.3 Lupin Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Lupin

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Lupin

3.4 Market Distributors of Lupin

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Lupin Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Lupin Market, by Type

4.1 Global Lupin Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Lupin Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Lupin Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Lupin Value and Growth Rate of Lupin Flour

4.3.2 Global Lupin Value and Growth Rate of Protein Isolates

4.3.3 Global Lupin Value and Growth Rate of Protein Concentrates

4.4 Global Lupin Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Lupin Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Lupin Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Lupin Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Lupin Consumption and Growth Rate of Animal Feed Industry (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Lupin Consumption and Growth Rate of Food & Beverages Industry (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Lupin Consumption and Growth Rate of Cosmetic Industry (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Lupin Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Lupin Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Lupin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Lupin Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Lupin Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Lupin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Lupin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Lupin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Lupin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Lupin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Lupin Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Lupin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Lupin Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Lupin Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Lupin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Lupin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Lupin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Lupin Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Lupin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Lupin Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Lupin Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Lupin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Lupin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Lupin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Lupin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Lupin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Lupin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Lupin Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Lupin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Lupin Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Lupin Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Lupin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Lupin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Lupin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Lupin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Lupin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Lupin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

