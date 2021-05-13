The global Lucerne market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Lucerne market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Lucerne industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Lucerne Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Lucerne market covered in Chapter 4:

Anderson Hay and Grain

SandW Seed

ACX Global

Glenvar Hay

Haykingdom

Border Valley

Alfalfa Monegros

Standlee Hay

Cubeit Hay

Aldahra Fagavi

MandC Hay

Gruppo Carli

Grupo Osés

Huishan Diary

Bailey Farms

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Lucerne market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Hay

Chaff

Silage

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Lucerne market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Food Industry

Aquaculture Industry

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Lucerne Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Hay

1.5.3 Chaff

1.5.4 Silage

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Lucerne Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Food Industry

1.6.3 Aquaculture Industry

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Lucerne Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Lucerne Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Lucerne Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Lucerne Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Lucerne

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Lucerne

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Lucerne Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Anderson Hay and Grain

4.1.1 Anderson Hay and Grain Basic Information

4.1.2 Lucerne Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Anderson Hay and Grain Lucerne Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Anderson Hay and Grain Business Overview

4.2 SandW Seed

4.2.1 SandW Seed Basic Information

4.2.2 Lucerne Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 SandW Seed Lucerne Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 SandW Seed Business Overview

4.3 ACX Global

4.3.1 ACX Global Basic Information

4.3.2 Lucerne Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 ACX Global Lucerne Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 ACX Global Business Overview

4.4 Glenvar Hay

4.4.1 Glenvar Hay Basic Information

4.4.2 Lucerne Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Glenvar Hay Lucerne Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Glenvar Hay Business Overview

4.5 Haykingdom

4.5.1 Haykingdom Basic Information

4.5.2 Lucerne Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Haykingdom Lucerne Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Haykingdom Business Overview

4.6 Border Valley

4.6.1 Border Valley Basic Information

4.6.2 Lucerne Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Border Valley Lucerne Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Border Valley Business Overview

4.7 Alfalfa Monegros

4.7.1 Alfalfa Monegros Basic Information

4.7.2 Lucerne Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Alfalfa Monegros Lucerne Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Alfalfa Monegros Business Overview

4.8 Standlee Hay

4.8.1 Standlee Hay Basic Information

4.8.2 Lucerne Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Standlee Hay Lucerne Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Standlee Hay Business Overview

4.9 Cubeit Hay

4.9.1 Cubeit Hay Basic Information

4.9.2 Lucerne Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Cubeit Hay Lucerne Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Cubeit Hay Business Overview

4.10 Aldahra Fagavi

4.10.1 Aldahra Fagavi Basic Information

4.10.2 Lucerne Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Aldahra Fagavi Lucerne Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Aldahra Fagavi Business Overview

4.11 MandC Hay

4.11.1 MandC Hay Basic Information

4.11.2 Lucerne Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 MandC Hay Lucerne Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 MandC Hay Business Overview

4.12 Gruppo Carli

4.12.1 Gruppo Carli Basic Information

4.12.2 Lucerne Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Gruppo Carli Lucerne Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Gruppo Carli Business Overview

4.13 Grupo Osés

4.13.1 Grupo Osés Basic Information

4.13.2 Lucerne Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Grupo Osés Lucerne Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Grupo Osés Business Overview

4.14 Huishan Diary

4.14.1 Huishan Diary Basic Information

4.14.2 Lucerne Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Huishan Diary Lucerne Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Huishan Diary Business Overview

4.15 Bailey Farms

4.15.1 Bailey Farms Basic Information

4.15.2 Lucerne Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Bailey Farms Lucerne Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Bailey Farms Business Overview

5 Global Lucerne Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Lucerne Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Lucerne Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Lucerne Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Lucerne Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Lucerne Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Lucerne Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Lucerne Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Lucerne Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Lucerne Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Lucerne Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Lucerne Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Lucerne Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Lucerne Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Lucerne Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Lucerne Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Lucerne Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Lucerne Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Lucerne Market Analysis by Countries

….continued

