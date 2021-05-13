The global Low-Volume Irrigation market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Low-Volume Irrigation market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Low-Volume Irrigation industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Low-Volume Irrigation Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Low-Volume Irrigation market covered in Chapter 4:

Hunter Industries Incorporated (U.S)

EPC Industrie Limited (India)

Lindsay Corporation (U.S.)

Netafim Limited (Israel)

Jain Irrigation System Limited (India)

T-L Irrigation Company (U.S)

Rivulus Irrigation (Israel)

Nelson Irrigation Corporation (U.S)

The Toro Company (U.S)

Microjet Irrigation Systems (South Africa)

Rain Bird Corporation (U.S)

Driptech Incorporated (India)

Eurodrip S.A (Greece)

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Low-Volume Irrigation market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Emitters

Pressure Gauge

Drip Tube

Valves

Filters

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Low-Volume Irrigation market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Agricultural Irrigation

Landscape Irrigation

Greenhouse Irrigation

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Low-Volume Irrigation Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Emitters

1.5.3 Pressure Gauge

1.5.4 Drip Tube

1.5.5 Valves

1.5.6 Filters

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Low-Volume Irrigation Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Agricultural Irrigation

1.6.3 Landscape Irrigation

1.6.4 Greenhouse Irrigation

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Low-Volume Irrigation Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Low-Volume Irrigation Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Low-Volume Irrigation Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Low-Volume Irrigation Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Low-Volume Irrigation

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Low-Volume Irrigation

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Low-Volume Irrigation Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Hunter Industries Incorporated (U.S)

4.1.1 Hunter Industries Incorporated (U.S) Basic Information

4.1.2 Low-Volume Irrigation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Hunter Industries Incorporated (U.S) Low-Volume Irrigation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Hunter Industries Incorporated (U.S) Business Overview

4.2 EPC Industrie Limited (India)

4.2.1 EPC Industrie Limited (India) Basic Information

4.2.2 Low-Volume Irrigation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 EPC Industrie Limited (India) Low-Volume Irrigation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 EPC Industrie Limited (India) Business Overview

4.3 Lindsay Corporation (U.S.)

4.3.1 Lindsay Corporation (U.S.) Basic Information

4.3.2 Low-Volume Irrigation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Lindsay Corporation (U.S.) Low-Volume Irrigation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Lindsay Corporation (U.S.) Business Overview

4.4 Netafim Limited (Israel)

4.4.1 Netafim Limited (Israel) Basic Information

4.4.2 Low-Volume Irrigation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Netafim Limited (Israel) Low-Volume Irrigation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Netafim Limited (Israel) Business Overview

4.5 Jain Irrigation System Limited (India)

4.5.1 Jain Irrigation System Limited (India) Basic Information

4.5.2 Low-Volume Irrigation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Jain Irrigation System Limited (India) Low-Volume Irrigation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Jain Irrigation System Limited (India) Business Overview

4.6 T-L Irrigation Company (U.S)

4.6.1 T-L Irrigation Company (U.S) Basic Information

4.6.2 Low-Volume Irrigation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 T-L Irrigation Company (U.S) Low-Volume Irrigation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 T-L Irrigation Company (U.S) Business Overview

4.7 Rivulus Irrigation (Israel)

4.7.1 Rivulus Irrigation (Israel) Basic Information

4.7.2 Low-Volume Irrigation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Rivulus Irrigation (Israel) Low-Volume Irrigation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Rivulus Irrigation (Israel) Business Overview

4.8 Nelson Irrigation Corporation (U.S)

4.8.1 Nelson Irrigation Corporation (U.S) Basic Information

4.8.2 Low-Volume Irrigation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Nelson Irrigation Corporation (U.S) Low-Volume Irrigation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Nelson Irrigation Corporation (U.S) Business Overview

4.9 The Toro Company (U.S)

4.9.1 The Toro Company (U.S) Basic Information

4.9.2 Low-Volume Irrigation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 The Toro Company (U.S) Low-Volume Irrigation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 The Toro Company (U.S) Business Overview

4.10 Microjet Irrigation Systems (South Africa)

4.10.1 Microjet Irrigation Systems (South Africa) Basic Information

4.10.2 Low-Volume Irrigation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Microjet Irrigation Systems (South Africa) Low-Volume Irrigation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Microjet Irrigation Systems (South Africa) Business Overview

4.11 Rain Bird Corporation (U.S)

4.11.1 Rain Bird Corporation (U.S) Basic Information

4.11.2 Low-Volume Irrigation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Rain Bird Corporation (U.S) Low-Volume Irrigation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Rain Bird Corporation (U.S) Business Overview

4.12 Driptech Incorporated (India)

4.12.1 Driptech Incorporated (India) Basic Information

4.12.2 Low-Volume Irrigation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Driptech Incorporated (India) Low-Volume Irrigation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Driptech Incorporated (India) Business Overview

4.13 Eurodrip S.A (Greece)

4.13.1 Eurodrip S.A (Greece) Basic Information

4.13.2 Low-Volume Irrigation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Eurodrip S.A (Greece) Low-Volume Irrigation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Eurodrip S.A (Greece) Business Overview

5 Global Low-Volume Irrigation Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Low-Volume Irrigation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Low-Volume Irrigation Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Low-Volume Irrigation Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Low-Volume Irrigation Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Low-Volume Irrigation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Low-Volume Irrigation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Low-Volume Irrigation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Low-Volume Irrigation Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Low-Volume Irrigation Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Low-Volume Irrigation Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Low-Volume Irrigation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Low-Volume Irrigation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Low-Volume Irrigation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Low-Volume Irrigation Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Low-Volume Irrigation Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Low-Volume Irrigation Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Low-Volume Irrigation Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Low-Volume Irrigation Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Low-Volume Irrigation Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Low-Volume Irrigation Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Low-Volume Irrigation Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Low-Volume Irrigation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Low-Volume Irrigation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Low-Volume Irrigation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Low-Volume Irrigation Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Low-Volume Irrigation Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Low-Volume Irrigation Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Low-Volume Irrigation Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Low-Volume Irrigation Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Low-Volume Irrigation Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Low-Volume Irrigation Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Low-Volume Irrigation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Low-Volume Irrigation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Low-Volume Irrigation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Low-Volume Irrigation Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Low-Volume Irrigation Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Low-Volume Irrigation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Low-Volume Irrigation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Low-Volume Irrigation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Low-Volume Irrigation Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Low-Volume Irrigation Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Low-Volume Irrigation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

