The global Long-Grain Rice Seed market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Long-Grain Rice Seed market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Long-Grain Rice Seed industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Long-Grain Rice Seed Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Long-Grain Rice Seed market covered in Chapter 4:

Dongya Seed Industry

Keeplong Seeds

Nuziveedu Seeds

Opulent Technology

Kaveri

Longping High-tech

Beijing Doneed Seeds

Anhui Nongken

Dabei Nong Group

Gansu Dunhuang Seed

Hefei Fengle

Beijing Origin Seed

Zhongnongfa

Syngenta

WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED

Krishidhan

JK seeds

Mahyco

Grand Agriseeds

Rasi Seeds

China National Seed

RiceTec

Bayer

Dupont Pioneer

Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Long-Grain Rice Seed market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Japonica Rice

Indica Rice

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Long-Grain Rice Seed market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Agricultural planting

Scientific and research planting

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Long-Grain Rice Seed Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Japonica Rice

1.5.3 Indica Rice

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Long-Grain Rice Seed Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Agricultural planting

1.6.3 Scientific and research planting

1.7 Long-Grain Rice Seed Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Long-Grain Rice Seed Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Long-Grain Rice Seed Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Long-Grain Rice Seed Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Long-Grain Rice Seed

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Long-Grain Rice Seed

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Long-Grain Rice Seed Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Dongya Seed Industry

4.1.1 Dongya Seed Industry Basic Information

4.1.2 Long-Grain Rice Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Dongya Seed Industry Long-Grain Rice Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Dongya Seed Industry Business Overview

4.2 Keeplong Seeds

4.2.1 Keeplong Seeds Basic Information

4.2.2 Long-Grain Rice Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Keeplong Seeds Long-Grain Rice Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Keeplong Seeds Business Overview

4.3 Nuziveedu Seeds

4.3.1 Nuziveedu Seeds Basic Information

4.3.2 Long-Grain Rice Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Nuziveedu Seeds Long-Grain Rice Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Nuziveedu Seeds Business Overview

4.4 Opulent Technology

4.4.1 Opulent Technology Basic Information

4.4.2 Long-Grain Rice Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Opulent Technology Long-Grain Rice Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Opulent Technology Business Overview

4.5 Kaveri

4.5.1 Kaveri Basic Information

4.5.2 Long-Grain Rice Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Kaveri Long-Grain Rice Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Kaveri Business Overview

4.6 Longping High-tech

4.6.1 Longping High-tech Basic Information

4.6.2 Long-Grain Rice Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Longping High-tech Long-Grain Rice Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Longping High-tech Business Overview

4.7 Beijing Doneed Seeds

4.7.1 Beijing Doneed Seeds Basic Information

4.7.2 Long-Grain Rice Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Beijing Doneed Seeds Long-Grain Rice Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Beijing Doneed Seeds Business Overview

4.8 Anhui Nongken

4.8.1 Anhui Nongken Basic Information

4.8.2 Long-Grain Rice Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Anhui Nongken Long-Grain Rice Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Anhui Nongken Business Overview

4.9 Dabei Nong Group

4.9.1 Dabei Nong Group Basic Information

4.9.2 Long-Grain Rice Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Dabei Nong Group Long-Grain Rice Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Dabei Nong Group Business Overview

4.10 Gansu Dunhuang Seed

4.10.1 Gansu Dunhuang Seed Basic Information

4.10.2 Long-Grain Rice Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Gansu Dunhuang Seed Long-Grain Rice Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Gansu Dunhuang Seed Business Overview

4.11 Hefei Fengle

4.11.1 Hefei Fengle Basic Information

4.11.2 Long-Grain Rice Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Hefei Fengle Long-Grain Rice Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Hefei Fengle Business Overview

4.12 Beijing Origin Seed

4.12.1 Beijing Origin Seed Basic Information

4.12.2 Long-Grain Rice Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Beijing Origin Seed Long-Grain Rice Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Beijing Origin Seed Business Overview

4.13 Zhongnongfa

4.13.1 Zhongnongfa Basic Information

4.13.2 Long-Grain Rice Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Zhongnongfa Long-Grain Rice Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Zhongnongfa Business Overview

4.14 Syngenta

4.14.1 Syngenta Basic Information

4.14.2 Long-Grain Rice Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Syngenta Long-Grain Rice Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Syngenta Business Overview

4.15 WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED

4.15.1 WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED Basic Information

4.15.2 Long-Grain Rice Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED Long-Grain Rice Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED Business Overview

4.16 Krishidhan

4.16.1 Krishidhan Basic Information

4.16.2 Long-Grain Rice Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Krishidhan Long-Grain Rice Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Krishidhan Business Overview

4.17 JK seeds

4.17.1 JK seeds Basic Information

4.17.2 Long-Grain Rice Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 JK seeds Long-Grain Rice Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 JK seeds Business Overview

4.18 Mahyco

4.18.1 Mahyco Basic Information

4.18.2 Long-Grain Rice Seed Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Mahyco Long-Grain Rice Seed Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Mahyco Business Overview

4.19 Grand Agriseeds

