The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Fionia Lighting

General Electric

Apollo Horticulture

Ohmax Optoelectronic

Zhicheng

California LightWorks

Valoya

Philips

Illumitex

Lumigrow

Cidly

Kind LED Grow Lights

Heliospectra AB

Spectrum King Grow Lights

LEDHYDROPONICS

Osram

Weshine

Kessil

Easy Agricultural

Major Types Covered

100w

300w

500w

Others

Major Applications Covered

Indoor Hydroponic Plants

Outdoor Hydroponic Plants

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Led Hydroponic Grow Lights Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Led Hydroponic Grow Lights Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Led Hydroponic Grow Lights Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Led Hydroponic Grow Lights Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 100w

5.2 300w

5.3 500w

5.4 Others

6 Global Led Hydroponic Grow Lights Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Indoor Hydroponic Plants

6.2 Outdoor Hydroponic Plants

7 Global Led Hydroponic Grow Lights Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Fionia Lighting

8.1.1 Fionia Lighting Profile

8.1.2 Fionia Lighting Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Fionia Lighting Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Fionia Lighting Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 General Electric

8.2.1 General Electric Profile

8.2.2 General Electric Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 General Electric Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 General Electric Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Apollo Horticulture

8.3.1 Apollo Horticulture Profile

8.3.2 Apollo Horticulture Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Apollo Horticulture Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Apollo Horticulture Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Ohmax Optoelectronic

8.4.1 Ohmax Optoelectronic Profile

8.4.2 Ohmax Optoelectronic Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Ohmax Optoelectronic Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Ohmax Optoelectronic Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Zhicheng

8.5.1 Zhicheng Profile

8.5.2 Zhicheng Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Zhicheng Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Zhicheng Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 California LightWorks

8.6.1 California LightWorks Profile

8.6.2 California LightWorks Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 California LightWorks Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 California LightWorks Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Valoya

….continued

