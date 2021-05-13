The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Fionia Lighting
General Electric
Apollo Horticulture
Ohmax Optoelectronic
Zhicheng
California LightWorks
Valoya
Philips
Illumitex
Lumigrow
Cidly
Kind LED Grow Lights
Heliospectra AB
Spectrum King Grow Lights
LEDHYDROPONICS
Osram
Weshine
Kessil
Easy Agricultural
Major Types Covered
100w
300w
500w
Others
Major Applications Covered
Indoor Hydroponic Plants
Outdoor Hydroponic Plants
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Led Hydroponic Grow Lights Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Led Hydroponic Grow Lights Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Led Hydroponic Grow Lights Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Led Hydroponic Grow Lights Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 100w
5.2 300w
5.3 500w
5.4 Others
6 Global Led Hydroponic Grow Lights Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Indoor Hydroponic Plants
6.2 Outdoor Hydroponic Plants
7 Global Led Hydroponic Grow Lights Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Fionia Lighting
8.1.1 Fionia Lighting Profile
8.1.2 Fionia Lighting Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Fionia Lighting Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Fionia Lighting Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 General Electric
8.2.1 General Electric Profile
8.2.2 General Electric Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 General Electric Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 General Electric Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Apollo Horticulture
8.3.1 Apollo Horticulture Profile
8.3.2 Apollo Horticulture Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Apollo Horticulture Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Apollo Horticulture Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Ohmax Optoelectronic
8.4.1 Ohmax Optoelectronic Profile
8.4.2 Ohmax Optoelectronic Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Ohmax Optoelectronic Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Ohmax Optoelectronic Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Zhicheng
8.5.1 Zhicheng Profile
8.5.2 Zhicheng Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Zhicheng Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Zhicheng Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 California LightWorks
8.6.1 California LightWorks Profile
8.6.2 California LightWorks Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 California LightWorks Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 California LightWorks Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 Valoya
….continued
