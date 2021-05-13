Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Larvicides, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Larvicides industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Certis

BASF

Bayer

Nufarm

Eli Lily and Company

Central Garden & Pet Co.

UPL

Adama

Valent BioSciences

Russell IPM

Syngenta

Summit Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical

Univa

Kadant GranTek

Clarke

Gowan Company

Central Life Sciences

By Type:

Biocontrol Agents

Chemical Agents

Insect Growth Regulator

Others

By Application:

Mosquitoes

Flies

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Larvicides Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Biocontrol Agents

1.2.2 Chemical Agents

1.2.3 Insect Growth Regulator

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Mosquitoes

1.3.2 Flies

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Larvicides Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Larvicides Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Larvicides Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Larvicides Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Larvicides Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Larvicides (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Larvicides Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Larvicides Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Larvicides (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Larvicides Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Larvicides Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Larvicides (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Larvicides Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Larvicides Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Larvicides Market Analysis

3.1 United States Larvicides Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Larvicides Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Larvicides Consumption Structure by Application

….continued

