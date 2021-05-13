In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in K-12 Online Education Service business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of K-12 Online Education Service market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the K-12 Online Education Service, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the K-12 Online Education Service market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by K-12 Online Education Service companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Single Course

Comprehensive Course

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Primary School Student

Junior High School Student

High School Student

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

VIP Kid

D2L

Yuanfudao

PowerSchool

Sanoma

Byju’s

BlackBoard

Pearson

ITutorGroup

Kroton

Toppr

Arco Platform

Bettermarks

Illuminate Education

Noon Academy

Learnosity

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global K-12 Online Education Service market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of K-12 Online Education Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global K-12 Online Education Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the K-12 Online Education Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of K-12 Online Education Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global K-12 Online Education Service Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 K-12 Online Education Service Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 K-12 Online Education Service Segment by Type

2.2.1 Single Course

2.3 K-12 Online Education Service Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global K-12 Online Education Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global K-12 Online Education Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 K-12 Online Education Service Segment by Application

2.4.1 Primary School Student

2.4.2 Junior High School Student

2.4.3 High School Student

2.5 K-12 Online Education Service Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global K-12 Online Education Service Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global K-12 Online Education Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global K-12 Online Education Service by Players

3.1 Global K-12 Online Education Service Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global K-12 Online Education Service Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global K-12 Online Education Service Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global K-12 Online Education Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 K-12 Online Education Service by Regions

4.1 K-12 Online Education Service Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas K-12 Online Education Service Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC K-12 Online Education Service Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe K-12 Online Education Service Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa K-12 Online Education Service Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas K-12 Online Education Service Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas K-12 Online Education Service Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas K-12 Online Education Service Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC K-12 Online Education Service Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC K-12 Online Education Service Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC K-12 Online Education Service Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe K-12 Online Education Service by Countries

7.2 Europe K-12 Online Education Service Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe K-12 Online Education Service Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa K-12 Online Education Service by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa K-12 Online Education Service Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa K-12 Online Education Service Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global K-12 Online Education Service Market Forecast

10.1 Global K-12 Online Education Service Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global K-12 Online Education Service Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global K-12 Online Education Service Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

…continued

