In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in K-12 Education Service business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of K-12 Education Service market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the K-12 Education Service, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the K-12 Education Service market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by K-12 Education Service companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Single Course

Comprehensive Course

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Online

Offline

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

VIP Kid

D2L

Yuanfudao

PowerSchool

Sanoma

Byju’s

BlackBoard

Pearson

ITutorGroup

Kroton

Toppr

Arco Platform

Bettermarks

Illuminate Education

Noon Academy

Learnosity

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development

.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global K-12 Education Service market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of K-12 Education Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global K-12 Education Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the K-12 Education Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of K-12 Education Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global K-12 Education Service Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 K-12 Education Service Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 K-12 Education Service Segment by Type

2.2.1 Single Course

2.3 K-12 Education Service Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global K-12 Education Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global K-12 Education Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 K-12 Education Service Segment by Application

2.4.1 Online

2.4.2 Offline

2.5 K-12 Education Service Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global K-12 Education Service Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global K-12 Education Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global K-12 Education Service by Players

3.1 Global K-12 Education Service Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global K-12 Education Service Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global K-12 Education Service Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global K-12 Education Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

