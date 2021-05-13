In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in K-12 Education Service business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of K-12 Education Service market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the K-12 Education Service, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the K-12 Education Service market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by K-12 Education Service companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Single Course
Comprehensive Course
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Online
Offline
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
VIP Kid
D2L
Yuanfudao
PowerSchool
Sanoma
Byju’s
BlackBoard
Pearson
ITutorGroup
Kroton
Toppr
Arco Platform
Bettermarks
Illuminate Education
Noon Academy
Learnosity
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development
.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global K-12 Education Service market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of K-12 Education Service market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global K-12 Education Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the K-12 Education Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of K-12 Education Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global K-12 Education Service Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 K-12 Education Service Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 K-12 Education Service Segment by Type
2.2.1 Single Course
2.3 K-12 Education Service Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global K-12 Education Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global K-12 Education Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 K-12 Education Service Segment by Application
2.4.1 Online
2.4.2 Offline
2.5 K-12 Education Service Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global K-12 Education Service Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global K-12 Education Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global K-12 Education Service by Players
3.1 Global K-12 Education Service Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global K-12 Education Service Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global K-12 Education Service Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global K-12 Education Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…continued
