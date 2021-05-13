The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Aventura Technologies
Honeywell Security
VideoIQ
i2v System
PRO-VIGIL
Bosch Security Systems
Global Networks
ObjectVideo Labs
Keymaster Physical Security & Access Control
NICE Systems
IBM
Securiton
Agent Video Intelligence
IntelliVision
Viseum International
Major Types Covered
On-premises
Cloud
Major Applications Covered
Incident Detection
Intrusion Management
People/Crowd Counting
Traffic Monitoring
Automatic Number Plate Recognition
Facial Recognition
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Table of Content
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Intelligent Video Analytics Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Intelligent Video Analytics Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Intelligent Video Analytics Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Intelligent Video Analytics Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 On-premises
5.2 Cloud
6 Global Intelligent Video Analytics Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Incident Detection
6.2 Intrusion Management
6.3 People/Crowd Counting
6.4 Traffic Monitoring
6.5 Automatic Number Plate Recognition
6.6 Facial Recognition
7 Global Intelligent Video Analytics Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Aventura Technologies
8.1.1 Aventura Technologies Profile
8.1.2 Aventura Technologies Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Aventura Technologies Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Aventura Technologies Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Honeywell Security
8.2.1 Honeywell Security Profile
8.2.2 Honeywell Security Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Honeywell Security Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Honeywell Security Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 VideoIQ
8.3.1 VideoIQ Profile
8.3.2 VideoIQ Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 VideoIQ Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 VideoIQ Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 i2v System
8.4.1 i2v System Profile
8.4.2 i2v System Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 i2v System Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 i2v System Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 PRO-VIGIL
8.5.1 PRO-VIGIL Profile
8.5.2 PRO-VIGIL Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 PRO-VIGIL Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 PRO-VIGIL Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 Bosch Security Systems
8.6.1 Bosch Security Systems Profile
8.6.2 Bosch Security Systems Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 Bosch Security Systems Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 Bosch Security Systems Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 Global Networks
8.7.1 Global Networks Profile
8.7.2 Global Networks Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 Global Networks Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 Global Networks Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 ObjectVideo Labs
8.8.1 ObjectVideo Labs Profile
8.8.2 ObjectVideo Labs Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 ObjectVideo Labs Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 ObjectVideo Labs Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 Keymaster Physical Security & Access Control
8.9.1 Keymaster Physical Security & Access Control Profile
8.9.2 Keymaster Physical Security & Access Control Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.9.3 Keymaster Physical Security & Access Control Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.9.4 Keymaster Physical Security & Access Control Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.10 NICE Systems
8.10.1 NICE Systems Profile
8.10.2 NICE Systems Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.10.3 NICE Systems Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.10.4 NICE Systems Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.11 IBM
8.11.1 IBM Profile
8.11.2 IBM Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.11.3 IBM Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.11.4 IBM Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.12 Securiton
8.12.1 Securiton Profile
8.12.2 Securiton Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.12.3 Securiton Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.12.4 Securiton Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.13 Agent Video Intelligence
8.13.1 Agent Video Intelligence Profile
8.13.2 Agent Video Intelligence Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.13.3 Agent Video Intelligence Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.13.4 Agent Video Intelligence Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.14 IntelliVision
8.14.1 IntelliVision Profile
8.14.2 IntelliVision Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.14.3 IntelliVision Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.14.4 IntelliVision Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.15 Viseum International
8.15.1 Viseum International Profile
8.15.2 Viseum International Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.15.3 Viseum International Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.15.4 Viseum International Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
9 Global Intelligent Video Analytics Market-Segmentation by Geography
10 North America
10.1 North America Intelligent Video Analytics Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.2 North America Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.3 North America Intelligent Video Analytics Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.4 North America Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.5 North America Intelligent Video Analytics Import and Export from 2014-2019E
10.6 North America Intelligent Video Analytics Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
10.7 North America Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
10.8 North America Intelligent Video Analytics by Country (United States, Canada)
10.8.1 North America Intelligent Video Analytics Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
10.8.2 North America Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
10.9 North America Intelligent Video Analytics Market PEST Analysis
11 Europe
11.1 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.2 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.3 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.4 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.5 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics Import and Export from 2014-2019E
11.6 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
11.7 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
11.8 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)
11.8.1 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
11.8.2 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
11.9 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics Market PEST Analysis
12 Asia-Pacific
12.1 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Video Analytics Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.2 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.3 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Video Analytics Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.4 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.5 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Video Analytics Import and Export from 2014-2019E
12.6 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Video Analytics Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
12.7 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
12.8 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Video Analytics by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)
12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Video Analytics Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
12.9 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Video Analytics Market PEST Analysis
13 Latin America
13.1 Latin America Intelligent Video Analytics Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
13.2 Latin America Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
..…continued.
