The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Aventura Technologies

Honeywell Security

VideoIQ

i2v System

PRO-VIGIL

Bosch Security Systems

Global Networks

ObjectVideo Labs

Keymaster Physical Security & Access Control

NICE Systems

IBM

Securiton

Agent Video Intelligence

IntelliVision

Viseum International

Major Types Covered

On-premises

Cloud

Major Applications Covered

Incident Detection

Intrusion Management

People/Crowd Counting

Traffic Monitoring

Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Facial Recognition

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Intelligent Video Analytics Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Intelligent Video Analytics Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Intelligent Video Analytics Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Intelligent Video Analytics Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 On-premises

5.2 Cloud

6 Global Intelligent Video Analytics Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Incident Detection

6.2 Intrusion Management

6.3 People/Crowd Counting

6.4 Traffic Monitoring

6.5 Automatic Number Plate Recognition

6.6 Facial Recognition

7 Global Intelligent Video Analytics Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Aventura Technologies

8.1.1 Aventura Technologies Profile

8.1.2 Aventura Technologies Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Aventura Technologies Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Aventura Technologies Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Honeywell Security

8.2.1 Honeywell Security Profile

8.2.2 Honeywell Security Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Honeywell Security Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Honeywell Security Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 VideoIQ

8.3.1 VideoIQ Profile

8.3.2 VideoIQ Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 VideoIQ Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 VideoIQ Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 i2v System

8.4.1 i2v System Profile

8.4.2 i2v System Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 i2v System Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 i2v System Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 PRO-VIGIL

8.5.1 PRO-VIGIL Profile

8.5.2 PRO-VIGIL Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 PRO-VIGIL Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 PRO-VIGIL Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Bosch Security Systems

8.6.1 Bosch Security Systems Profile

8.6.2 Bosch Security Systems Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Bosch Security Systems Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Bosch Security Systems Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Global Networks

8.7.1 Global Networks Profile

8.7.2 Global Networks Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Global Networks Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Global Networks Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 ObjectVideo Labs

8.8.1 ObjectVideo Labs Profile

8.8.2 ObjectVideo Labs Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 ObjectVideo Labs Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 ObjectVideo Labs Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Keymaster Physical Security & Access Control

8.9.1 Keymaster Physical Security & Access Control Profile

8.9.2 Keymaster Physical Security & Access Control Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Keymaster Physical Security & Access Control Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Keymaster Physical Security & Access Control Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 NICE Systems

8.10.1 NICE Systems Profile

8.10.2 NICE Systems Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 NICE Systems Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 NICE Systems Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 IBM

8.11.1 IBM Profile

8.11.2 IBM Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 IBM Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 IBM Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Securiton

8.12.1 Securiton Profile

8.12.2 Securiton Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Securiton Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Securiton Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 Agent Video Intelligence

8.13.1 Agent Video Intelligence Profile

8.13.2 Agent Video Intelligence Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 Agent Video Intelligence Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 Agent Video Intelligence Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.14 IntelliVision

8.14.1 IntelliVision Profile

8.14.2 IntelliVision Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.14.3 IntelliVision Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.14.4 IntelliVision Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.15 Viseum International

8.15.1 Viseum International Profile

8.15.2 Viseum International Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.15.3 Viseum International Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.15.4 Viseum International Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Intelligent Video Analytics Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Intelligent Video Analytics Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Intelligent Video Analytics Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Intelligent Video Analytics Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Intelligent Video Analytics Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Intelligent Video Analytics by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Intelligent Video Analytics Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Intelligent Video Analytics Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Video Analytics Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Video Analytics Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.5 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Video Analytics Import and Export from 2014-2019E

12.6 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Video Analytics Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

12.7 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

12.8 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Video Analytics by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)

12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Video Analytics Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

12.9 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Video Analytics Market PEST Analysis

13 Latin America

13.1 Latin America Intelligent Video Analytics Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.2 Latin America Intelligent Video Analytics Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

..…continued.

