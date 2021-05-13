The global Hydroponics market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Hydroponics market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Hydroponics industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.



Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Hydroponics Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.



A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.



Key players in the global Hydroponics market covered in Chapter 4:

Heliospectra AB

MCO Produce Inc.

Hydrodynamics International, Inc.

General Hydroponics, Inc.

Logiqs B.V.

BetterGrow Hydro

American Hydroponics, Inc.

Argus Control Systems Ltd.

HydroWholesale Inc

Greentech Agro, Llc

Eurofresh Farms

Koninklijke Philips NV

Hydrofarm, Inc.

Lumigrow, Inc.

Village Farms International.



In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Hydroponics market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Aggregate Hydroponic System

Liquid Hydroponic System



In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Hydroponics market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Tomato

Lettuce & Leafy

Cucumber

Pepper

Strawberry

Others



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Hydroponics Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Aggregate Hydroponic System

1.5.3 Liquid Hydroponic System

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Hydroponics Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Tomato

1.6.3 Lettuce & Leafy

1.6.4 Cucumber

1.6.5 Pepper

1.6.6 Strawberry

1.6.7 Others

1.7 Hydroponics Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Hydroponics Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Hydroponics Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Hydroponics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Hydroponics

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Hydroponics

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Hydroponics Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Heliospectra AB

4.1.1 Heliospectra AB Basic Information

4.1.2 Hydroponics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Heliospectra AB Hydroponics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Heliospectra AB Business Overview

4.2 MCO Produce Inc.

4.2.1 MCO Produce Inc. Basic Information

4.2.2 Hydroponics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 MCO Produce Inc. Hydroponics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 MCO Produce Inc. Business Overview

4.3 Hydrodynamics International, Inc.

4.3.1 Hydrodynamics International, Inc. Basic Information

4.3.2 Hydroponics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Hydrodynamics International, Inc. Hydroponics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Hydrodynamics International, Inc. Business Overview

4.4 General Hydroponics, Inc.

4.4.1 General Hydroponics, Inc. Basic Information

4.4.2 Hydroponics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 General Hydroponics, Inc. Hydroponics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 General Hydroponics, Inc. Business Overview

4.5 Logiqs B.V.

4.5.1 Logiqs B.V. Basic Information

4.5.2 Hydroponics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Logiqs B.V. Hydroponics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Logiqs B.V. Business Overview

4.6 BetterGrow Hydro

4.6.1 BetterGrow Hydro Basic Information

4.6.2 Hydroponics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 BetterGrow Hydro Hydroponics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 BetterGrow Hydro Business Overview

4.7 American Hydroponics, Inc.

4.7.1 American Hydroponics, Inc. Basic Information

4.7.2 Hydroponics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 American Hydroponics, Inc. Hydroponics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 American Hydroponics, Inc. Business Overview

4.8 Argus Control Systems Ltd.

4.8.1 Argus Control Systems Ltd. Basic Information

4.8.2 Hydroponics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Argus Control Systems Ltd. Hydroponics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Argus Control Systems Ltd. Business Overview

4.9 HydroWholesale Inc

4.9.1 HydroWholesale Inc Basic Information

4.9.2 Hydroponics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 HydroWholesale Inc Hydroponics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 HydroWholesale Inc Business Overview

4.10 Greentech Agro, Llc

4.10.1 Greentech Agro, Llc Basic Information

4.10.2 Hydroponics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Greentech Agro, Llc Hydroponics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Greentech Agro, Llc Business Overview

4.11 Eurofresh Farms

4.11.1 Eurofresh Farms Basic Information

4.11.2 Hydroponics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Eurofresh Farms Hydroponics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Eurofresh Farms Business Overview

4.12 Koninklijke Philips NV

4.12.1 Koninklijke Philips NV Basic Information

4.12.2 Hydroponics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Koninklijke Philips NV Hydroponics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Koninklijke Philips NV Business Overview

4.13 Hydrofarm, Inc.

4.13.1 Hydrofarm, Inc. Basic Information

4.13.2 Hydroponics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Hydrofarm, Inc. Hydroponics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Hydrofarm, Inc. Business Overview

4.14 Lumigrow, Inc.

4.14.1 Lumigrow, Inc. Basic Information

4.14.2 Hydroponics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Lumigrow, Inc. Hydroponics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Lumigrow, Inc. Business Overview

4.15 Village Farms International.

4.15.1 Village Farms International. Basic Information

4.15.2 Hydroponics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Village Farms International. Hydroponics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Village Farms International. Business Overview

….continued

