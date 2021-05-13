This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of HR Core Administration Software market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the HR Core Administration Software, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the HR Core Administration Software market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by HR Core Administration Software companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Core HR and Personnel Management

Payroll Administration

Benefits Administration

Time & Attendance

Employee Engagement

Workforce Planning & Analytics

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Healthcare

Financial Services

Government/Non-Profit

Retail/Wholesale

Professional/Technical Services

Manufacturing

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Automatic Data Processing, LLC

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Linkedin (Microsoft)

Oracle Corporation

Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Kronos, Inc.

Workday

Infor

Ceridian HCM, Inc.

Epicor Software

Workforce Software

Accenture

Cornerstone OnDemand

SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft)

Intuit

Ramco Systems

Sage

Paycom Software, Inc.

Zenefits

PeopleStrategy, Inc.

EPAY Systems

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global HR Core Administration Software market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of HR Core Administration Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global HR Core Administration Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the HR Core Administration Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of HR Core Administration Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global HR Core Administration Software Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 HR Core Administration Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 HR Core Administration Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Core HR and Personnel Management

2.2.3 Benefits Administration

2.2.4 Time & Attendance

2.2.5 Employee Engagement

2.2.6 Workforce Planning & Analytics

2.3 HR Core Administration Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global HR Core Administration Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global HR Core Administration Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 HR Core Administration Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Healthcare

2.4.2 Financial Services

2.4.3 Government/Non-Profit

2.4.4 Retail/Wholesale

2.4.5 Professional/Technical Services

2.4.6 Manufacturing

2.5 HR Core Administration Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global HR Core Administration Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global HR Core Administration Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

….continued

