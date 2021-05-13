In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Single Leg

Double Leg

The single leg type accounts for up to 50% and The fastest growing leg type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Manufacturing

Construction

Transportation

Mining and Excavating

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing has the most applications and Construction has the fastest growth

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

RUD Group

Pewag

Peerless Industrial Group

Julisling

Gunnebo

Retezarna A.S.

Delta Rigging & Tools

Certified Slings

J.D. Theile

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies Segment by Type

2.2.1 Single Leg

2.2.2 Double Leg

2.3 Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies Segment by Application

2.4.1 Manufacturing

2.4.2 Construction

2.4.3 Transportation

2.4.4 Mining and Excavating

2.4.5 Oil and Gas

2.5 Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies by Company

3.1 Global Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies by Regions

4.1 Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies by Regions

4.2 Americas Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Hoist Sling Chains Assemblies Consumption by Countries

….continued

