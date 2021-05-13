The global Greenhouse Horticulture market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Greenhouse Horticulture market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Greenhouse Horticulture industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Greenhouse Horticulture Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Greenhouse Horticulture market covered in Chapter 4:

Dalsem

Rough Brothers

Richel

Van Der Hoeven

Trinog-xs (Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech

Ceres greenhouse

Top Greenhouses

Hoogendoorn

Priva

HortiMaX

Certhon

Harnois Greenhouses

Netafim

Beijing Kingpeng International Hi-Tech

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Greenhouse Horticulture market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Greenhouse Horticulture market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Vegetables

Ornamentals

Fruit

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Glass Greenhouse

1.5.3 Plastic Greenhouse

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Vegetables

1.6.3 Ornamentals

1.6.4 Fruit

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Greenhouse Horticulture Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Greenhouse Horticulture Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Greenhouse Horticulture Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Greenhouse Horticulture

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Greenhouse Horticulture

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Greenhouse Horticulture Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Dalsem

4.1.1 Dalsem Basic Information

4.1.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Dalsem Greenhouse Horticulture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Dalsem Business Overview

4.2 Rough Brothers

4.2.1 Rough Brothers Basic Information

4.2.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Rough Brothers Greenhouse Horticulture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Rough Brothers Business Overview

4.3 Richel

4.3.1 Richel Basic Information

4.3.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Richel Greenhouse Horticulture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Richel Business Overview

4.4 Van Der Hoeven

4.4.1 Van Der Hoeven Basic Information

4.4.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Van Der Hoeven Greenhouse Horticulture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Van Der Hoeven Business Overview

4.5 Trinog-xs (Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech

4.5.1 Trinog-xs (Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech Basic Information

4.5.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Trinog-xs (Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech Greenhouse Horticulture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Trinog-xs (Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech Business Overview

4.6 Ceres greenhouse

4.6.1 Ceres greenhouse Basic Information

4.6.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Ceres greenhouse Greenhouse Horticulture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Ceres greenhouse Business Overview

4.7 Top Greenhouses

4.7.1 Top Greenhouses Basic Information

4.7.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Top Greenhouses Greenhouse Horticulture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Top Greenhouses Business Overview

4.8 Hoogendoorn

4.8.1 Hoogendoorn Basic Information

4.8.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Hoogendoorn Greenhouse Horticulture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Hoogendoorn Business Overview

4.9 Priva

4.9.1 Priva Basic Information

4.9.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Priva Greenhouse Horticulture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Priva Business Overview

4.10 HortiMaX

4.10.1 HortiMaX Basic Information

4.10.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 HortiMaX Greenhouse Horticulture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 HortiMaX Business Overview

4.11 Certhon

4.11.1 Certhon Basic Information

4.11.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Certhon Greenhouse Horticulture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Certhon Business Overview

4.12 Harnois Greenhouses

4.12.1 Harnois Greenhouses Basic Information

4.12.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Harnois Greenhouses Greenhouse Horticulture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Harnois Greenhouses Business Overview

4.13 Netafim

4.13.1 Netafim Basic Information

4.13.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Netafim Greenhouse Horticulture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Netafim Business Overview

4.14 Beijing Kingpeng International Hi-Tech

4.14.1 Beijing Kingpeng International Hi-Tech Basic Information

4.14.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Beijing Kingpeng International Hi-Tech Greenhouse Horticulture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Beijing Kingpeng International Hi-Tech Business Overview

5 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

….continued

