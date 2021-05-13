In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Functional Apparel business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Functional Apparel market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Functional Apparel, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Functional Apparel market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Functional Apparel companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Sports Wear

Protective Clothing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

Outdoor Application

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nike

Perry Ellis International

Adidas

PVH Corp.

Puma

Under Armor

Gap

Anta

Columbia Sportswear

VF Corporation

Amer Sports

Ralph Lauren

PEAK

Lululemon Athletica

Asics Corporation

Sketchers

MIZUNO Corporation

HanesBrands

LiNing

361sport

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Functional Apparel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Functional Apparel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Functional Apparel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Functional Apparel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Functional Apparel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Functional Apparel Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Functional Apparel Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Functional Apparel Segment by Type

2.2.1 Sports Wear

2.2.2 Protective Clothing

2.3 Functional Apparel Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Functional Apparel Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Functional Apparel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Functional Apparel Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Functional Apparel Segment by Application

2.4.1 Professional Athletic

2.4.2 Amateur Sport

2.4.3 Outdoor Application

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Functional Apparel Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Functional Apparel Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Functional Apparel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Functional Apparel Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Functional Apparel by Company

3.1 Global Functional Apparel Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Functional Apparel Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Functional Apparel Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Functional Apparel Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Functional Apparel Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Functional Apparel Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Functional Apparel Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Functional Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Functional Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Functional Apparel Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Functional Apparel by Regions

4.1 Functional Apparel by Regions

4.2 Americas Functional Apparel Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Functional Apparel Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Functional Apparel Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Functional Apparel Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Functional Apparel Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Functional Apparel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Functional Apparel Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Functional Apparel Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Functional Apparel Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Functional Apparel Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Functional Apparel Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Functional Apparel Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Functional Apparel Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Functional Apparel Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

….continued

