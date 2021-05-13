Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Fruit and Vegetable Processing, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Fruit and Vegetable Processing industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
GEA Group AG
ConAgra Foods, Inc.
Gourmet Foods International
The Kroger Company
Dole Food Company, Inc.
Del Monte Foods, Inc.
Maxwell Chase Technologies
Krones AG
Nestle S.A.
Safeway, Inc.
JBT Corporation
By Type:
Frozen
Fresh
Dried
Concentrated
By Application:
Fruit
Vegetables
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Fruit and Vegetable Processing Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Frozen
1.2.2 Fresh
1.2.3 Dried
1.2.4 Concentrated
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Fruit
1.3.2 Vegetables
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market Analysis
3.1 United States Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market Analysis
5.1 China Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market Analysis
8.1 India Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Fruit and Vegetable Processing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 GEA Group AG
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 GEA Group AG Fruit and Vegetable Processing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 GEA Group AG Fruit and Vegetable Processing Sales by Region
11.2 ConAgra Foods, Inc.
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 ConAgra Foods, Inc. Fruit and Vegetable Processing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 ConAgra Foods, Inc. Fruit and Vegetable Processing Sales by Region
11.3 Gourmet Foods International
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Gourmet Foods International Fruit and Vegetable Processing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Gourmet Foods International Fruit and Vegetable Processing Sales by Region
11.4 The Kroger Company
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 The Kroger Company Fruit and Vegetable Processing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 The Kroger Company Fruit and Vegetable Processing Sales by Region
11.5 Dole Food Company, Inc.
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Dole Food Company, Inc. Fruit and Vegetable Processing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Dole Food Company, Inc. Fruit and Vegetable Processing Sales by Region
11.6 Del Monte Foods, Inc.
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Del Monte Foods, Inc. Fruit and Vegetable Processing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Del Monte Foods, Inc. Fruit and Vegetable Processing Sales by Region
….continued
