This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Freight Forwarding Software market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Freight Forwarding Software, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Freight Forwarding Software market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Freight Forwarding Software companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Road Forwarding Software
Ocean Forwarding Software
Air Forwarding Software
Other
Ocean forwarding software was the most widely used type which took up about 40.29% of the total market size in 2019.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Large enterprises refers to companies with above 200 employees. SMEs was the most widely used area which took up about 55.76% of the global total in 2019.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
WiseTech
Forward Computers
Descartes
Softlink
Akanea
Riege Software
Magaya
Mercurygate
BoxOn Logistics
Oracle
Dbh Logistics IT AG
Shanghai Qihang
WallTech
CSA Software
Linbis
Intellect Technologies
Logitude
Boltrics B.V.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Freight Forwarding Software market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Freight Forwarding Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Freight Forwarding Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Freight Forwarding Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Freight Forwarding Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Freight Forwarding Software Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Freight Forwarding Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Freight Forwarding Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Road Forwarding Software
2.2.2 Road Forwarding Software
2.2.3 Air Forwarding Software
2.2.4 Other
2.3 Freight Forwarding Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Freight Forwarding Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Freight Forwarding Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Freight Forwarding Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Large Enterprises
2.4.2 SMEs
2.5 Freight Forwarding Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Freight Forwarding Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Freight Forwarding Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
….continued
