In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Footwear business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Footwear market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Footwear, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Footwear market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Footwear companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Leather

Non Leather

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Women Footwear

Men Footwear

Kids Footwear

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nike

Clarks

Adidas

New Balance

Asics

Skechers

Puma

Belle

Authentic Brands Group

Kering Group

Under Armour

LI-NING

Geox

Wolverine Worldwide

Anta

ECCO

Daphne

Crocs Inc

VF Corp

Salvatore Ferragamo

BasicNet

361

Peak

Mizuno

C.banner

K-Swiss

Red Dragonfly

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Footwear consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Footwear market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Footwear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Footwear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Footwear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Footwear Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Footwear Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Footwear Segment by Type

2.2.1 Leather

2.2.2 Non Leather

2.3 Footwear Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Footwear Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Footwear Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Footwear Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Footwear Segment by Application

2.4.1 Women Footwear

2.4.2 Men Footwear

2.4.3 Kids Footwear

2.5 Footwear Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Footwear Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Footwear Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Footwear Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Footwear by Company

3.1 Global Footwear Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Footwear Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Footwear Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Footwear Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Footwear Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Footwear Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Footwear Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Footwear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Footwear Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Footwear Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Footwear by Regions

4.1 Footwear by Regions

4.2 Americas Footwear Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Footwear Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Footwear Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Footwear Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Footwear Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Footwear Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Footwear Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Footwear Consumption by Type

….continued

