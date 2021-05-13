The global Floriculture market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Floriculture market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Floriculture industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Floriculture Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Floriculture market covered in Chapter 4:

The Kariki Group

Oserian Development Company Limited

Karen Roses

Dumman Orange

Syngenta Flowers Inc

Ruparelia Group

Karuturi Global Limited

Selecta Klemm Gmbh & Co. KG

Carzan Flowers K Ltd

Multiflora Ltd

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Floriculture market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Cut Flowers

Bedding Plants

Potted Plants

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Floriculture market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Perfume

Decorations

Pharmaceuticals

Personal use

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Floriculture Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Cut Flowers

1.5.3 Bedding Plants

1.5.4 Potted Plants

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Floriculture Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Perfume

1.6.3 Decorations

1.6.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.6.5 Personal use

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Floriculture Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Floriculture Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Floriculture Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Floriculture Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Floriculture

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Floriculture

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Floriculture Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 The Kariki Group

4.1.1 The Kariki Group Basic Information

4.1.2 Floriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 The Kariki Group Floriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 The Kariki Group Business Overview

4.2 Oserian Development Company Limited

4.2.1 Oserian Development Company Limited Basic Information

4.2.2 Floriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Oserian Development Company Limited Floriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Oserian Development Company Limited Business Overview

4.3 Karen Roses

4.3.1 Karen Roses Basic Information

4.3.2 Floriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Karen Roses Floriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Karen Roses Business Overview

4.4 Dumman Orange

4.4.1 Dumman Orange Basic Information

4.4.2 Floriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Dumman Orange Floriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Dumman Orange Business Overview

4.5 Syngenta Flowers Inc

4.5.1 Syngenta Flowers Inc Basic Information

4.5.2 Floriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Syngenta Flowers Inc Floriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Syngenta Flowers Inc Business Overview

4.6 Ruparelia Group

4.6.1 Ruparelia Group Basic Information

4.6.2 Floriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Ruparelia Group Floriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Ruparelia Group Business Overview

4.7 Karuturi Global Limited

4.7.1 Karuturi Global Limited Basic Information

4.7.2 Floriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Karuturi Global Limited Floriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Karuturi Global Limited Business Overview

4.8 Selecta Klemm Gmbh & Co. KG

4.8.1 Selecta Klemm Gmbh & Co. KG Basic Information

4.8.2 Floriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Selecta Klemm Gmbh & Co. KG Floriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Selecta Klemm Gmbh & Co. KG Business Overview

4.9 Carzan Flowers K Ltd

4.9.1 Carzan Flowers K Ltd Basic Information

4.9.2 Floriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Carzan Flowers K Ltd Floriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Carzan Flowers K Ltd Business Overview

4.10 Multiflora Ltd

4.10.1 Multiflora Ltd Basic Information

4.10.2 Floriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Multiflora Ltd Floriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Multiflora Ltd Business Overview

5 Global Floriculture Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Floriculture Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Floriculture Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Floriculture Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Floriculture Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Floriculture Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Floriculture Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Floriculture Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Floriculture Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Floriculture Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Floriculture Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Floriculture Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Floriculture Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Floriculture Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Floriculture Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Floriculture Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Floriculture Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Floriculture Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Floriculture Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Floriculture Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Floriculture Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Floriculture Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Floriculture Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Floriculture Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Floriculture Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Floriculture Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Floriculture Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Floriculture Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Floriculture Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Floriculture Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Floriculture Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Floriculture Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Floriculture Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Floriculture Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Floriculture Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Floriculture Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Floriculture Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Floriculture Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Floriculture Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Floriculture Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Floriculture Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Floriculture Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Floriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

