The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Powervision

Ageagle

Insitu,Inc.

Quantum-Systems

Sunlightphotonics

Altavian

Aeromapper

SURVEYCopter

Bird-X

AERACCESS

MAVinciGmbH

ALTIUAS

CyberflightLtd

OriginDrones

DELTADRONE

Airinov

Aerosurveillance

Aeromao

InsightRobotics

AirborneConcept

SKYPROUAV

EasymapUAV

Major Types Covered

For Military Use

For Civil Use

Major Applications Covered

Mapping

Aerial

Investigation

Other

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 For Military Use

5.2 For Civil Use

6 Global Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Mapping

6.2 Aerial

6.3 Investigation

6.4 Other

7 Global Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Powervision

8.1.1 Powervision Profile

8.1.2 Powervision Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Powervision Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Powervision Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Ageagle

8.2.1 Ageagle Profile

8.2.2 Ageagle Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Ageagle Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Ageagle Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Insitu,Inc.

8.3.1 Insitu,Inc. Profile

8.3.2 Insitu,Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Insitu,Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Insitu,Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Quantum-Systems

8.4.1 Quantum-Systems Profile

8.4.2 Quantum-Systems Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Quantum-Systems Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Quantum-Systems Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Sunlightphotonics

8.5.1 Sunlightphotonics Profile

8.5.2 Sunlightphotonics Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Sunlightphotonics Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Sunlightphotonics Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Altavian

8.6.1 Altavian Profile

8.6.2 Altavian Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Altavian Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Altavian Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Aeromapper

8.7.1 Aeromapper Profile

8.7.2 Aeromapper Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Aeromapper Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Aeromapper Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 SURVEYCopter

8.8.1 SURVEYCopter Profile

8.8.2 SURVEYCopter Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 SURVEYCopter Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 SURVEYCopter Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Bird-X

8.9.1 Bird-X Profile

8.9.2 Bird-X Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Bird-X Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Bird-X Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 AERACCESS

8.10.1 AERACCESS Profile

8.10.2 AERACCESS Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 AERACCESS Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 AERACCESS Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 MAVinciGmbH

8.11.1 MAVinciGmbH Profile

8.11.2 MAVinciGmbH Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 MAVinciGmbH Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 MAVinciGmbH Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 ALTIUAS

8.12.1 ALTIUAS Profile

8.12.2 ALTIUAS Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 ALTIUAS Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 ALTIUAS Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 CyberflightLtd

8.13.1 CyberflightLtd Profile

8.13.2 CyberflightLtd Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 CyberflightLtd Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 CyberflightLtd Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.14 OriginDrones

8.14.1 OriginDrones Profile

8.14.2 OriginDrones Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.14.3 OriginDrones Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.14.4 OriginDrones Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.15 DELTADRONE

8.15.1 DELTADRONE Profile

8.15.2 DELTADRONE Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.15.3 DELTADRONE Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.15.4 DELTADRONE Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.16 Airinov

8.16.1 Airinov Profile

8.16.2 Airinov Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.16.3 Airinov Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.16.4 Airinov Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.17 Aerosurveillance

8.17.1 Aerosurveillance Profile

8.17.2 Aerosurveillance Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.17.3 Aerosurveillance Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.17.4 Aerosurveillance Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.18 Aeromao

8.18.1 Aeromao Profile

8.18.2 Aeromao Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.18.3 Aeromao Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.18.4 Aeromao Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.19 InsightRobotics

8.19.1 InsightRobotics Profile

8.19.2 InsightRobotics Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.19.3 InsightRobotics Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.19.4 InsightRobotics Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.20 AirborneConcept

8.20.1 AirborneConcept Profile

8.20.2 AirborneConcept Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.20.3 AirborneConcept Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.20.4 AirborneConcept Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.21 SKYPROUAV

8.21.1 SKYPROUAV Profile

8.21.2 SKYPROUAV Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.21.3 SKYPROUAV Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.21.4 SKYPROUAV Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.22 EasymapUAV

8.22.1 EasymapUAV Profile

8.22.2 EasymapUAV Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.22.3 EasymapUAV Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.22.4 EasymapUAV Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

..…continued.

