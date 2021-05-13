Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Fertilizer, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Fertilizer industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
The Mosaic Company.
Agrium INC.
JSC BELARUSKALI.
Koch Industries, Inc.
OCP S.A..
URALKALI PJSC.
EUROCHEM Group Ag.
Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc..
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Israel Chemicals Ltd.
CF Industries Holding INC.
K+S Ag.
By Type:
Nitrogen
Phosphatic
Potassic
Others
By Application:
Agricultural Farms
Gardens
Lawns
Golf Courses
Nursery
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Fertilizer Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Nitrogen
1.2.2 Phosphatic
1.2.3 Potassic
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Agricultural Farms
1.3.2 Gardens
1.3.3 Lawns
1.3.4 Golf Courses
1.3.5 Nursery
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Fertilizer Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Fertilizer Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Fertilizer Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Fertilizer Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Fertilizer Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Fertilizer (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Fertilizer Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Fertilizer Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Fertilizer (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Fertilizer Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Fertilizer Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Fertilizer (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Fertilizer Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Fertilizer Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Fertilizer Market Analysis
3.1 United States Fertilizer Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Fertilizer Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Fertilizer Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Fertilizer Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Fertilizer Market Analysis
5.1 China Fertilizer Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Fertilizer Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Fertilizer Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Fertilizer Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Fertilizer Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Fertilizer Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Fertilizer Market Analysis
8.1 India Fertilizer Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Fertilizer Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Fertilizer Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Fertilizer Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Fertilizer Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 The Mosaic Company.
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 The Mosaic Company. Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 The Mosaic Company. Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.2 Agrium INC.
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Agrium INC. Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Agrium INC. Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.3 JSC BELARUSKALI.
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 JSC BELARUSKALI. Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 JSC BELARUSKALI. Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.4 Koch Industries, Inc.
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Koch Industries, Inc. Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Koch Industries, Inc. Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.5 OCP S.A..
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 OCP S.A.. Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 OCP S.A.. Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.6 URALKALI PJSC.
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 URALKALI PJSC. Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 URALKALI PJSC. Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.7 EUROCHEM Group Ag.
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 EUROCHEM Group Ag. Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 EUROCHEM Group Ag. Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.8 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc..
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.. Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.. Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.9 YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.10 Israel Chemicals Ltd.
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Israel Chemicals Ltd. Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Israel Chemicals Ltd. Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.11 CF Industries Holding INC.
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 CF Industries Holding INC. Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 CF Industries Holding INC. Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.12 K+S Ag.
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 K+S Ag. Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 K+S Ag. Fertilizer Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Fertilizer Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Fertilizer Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Fertilizer Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Fertilizer Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Fertilizer Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global Fertilizer Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global Fertilizer Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global Fertilizer Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global Fertilizer Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.1 Global Fertilizer Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.2 Global Fertilizer Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.3 Global Fertilizer Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.4 Global Fertilizer Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)
14 Research Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Research Data Source
List of Tables and Figures
Global Fertilizer Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027
Global Fertilizer Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027
Global Fertilizer Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027
Figure Fertilizer Picture
Table Product Specifications of Fertilizer
Figure Global Sales Market Share of Fertilizer by Type in 2019
Table Types of Fertilizer
Figure Nitrogen Picture
Figure Phosphatic Picture
Figure Potassic Picture
Figure Others Picture
Figure Fertilizer Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019
Table Application of Fertilizer
….continued
