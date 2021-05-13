In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in ESD-Safe Mat business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of ESD-Safe Mat market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the ESD-Safe Mat, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the ESD-Safe Mat market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by ESD-Safe Mat companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Vinyl ESD-Safe Mats

Rubber ESD-Safe Mats

PVC ESD-Safe Mats

Others (e.g. Amino Resin ESD-Safe Mats; Glass-filled Polyester ESD-Safe Mats etc)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Table

Bench

Floor

Monitor

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Desco (SCS)

Ranco Industries

RS Pro

Hozan

ACL Staticide Inc

COBA Europe

Hakko

Bertech

Superior Manufacturing Group

Achilles Industrial Materials

Cleansem

Henyer Rubber

Shanghai Jiafu New Material Technology

Zhejiang CONCO AntiStatic

SDM Technologies

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global ESD-Safe Mat consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of ESD-Safe Mat market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global ESD-Safe Mat manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the ESD-Safe Mat with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of ESD-Safe Mat submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global ESD-Safe Mat Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 ESD-Safe Mat Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 ESD-Safe Mat Segment by Type

2.2.1 Vinyl ESD-Safe Mats

2.2.2 Rubber ESD-Safe Mats

2.2.3 PVC ESD-Safe Mats

2.2.4 Others (e.g. Amino Resin ESD-Safe Mats; Glass-filled Polyester ESD-Safe Mats etc)

2.3 ESD-Safe Mat Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global ESD-Safe Mat Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global ESD-Safe Mat Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global ESD-Safe Mat Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 ESD-Safe Mat Segment by Application

2.4.1 Table

2.4.2 Bench

2.4.3 Floor

2.4.4 Monitor

2.4.5 Others

2.5 ESD-Safe Mat Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global ESD-Safe Mat Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global ESD-Safe Mat Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global ESD-Safe Mat Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global ESD-Safe Mat by Company

3.1 Global ESD-Safe Mat Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global ESD-Safe Mat Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global ESD-Safe Mat Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global ESD-Safe Mat Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global ESD-Safe Mat Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global ESD-Safe Mat Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global ESD-Safe Mat Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global ESD-Safe Mat Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global ESD-Safe Mat Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players ESD-Safe Mat Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 ESD-Safe Mat by Regions

4.1 ESD-Safe Mat by Regions

4.2 Americas ESD-Safe Mat Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC ESD-Safe Mat Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe ESD-Safe Mat Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa ESD-Safe Mat Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas ESD-Safe Mat Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas ESD-Safe Mat Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas ESD-Safe Mat Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas ESD-Safe Mat Consumption by Type

….continued

