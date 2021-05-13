Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Dripline, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Dripline industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Dayu Water Group Co., Ltd
Netafim
Toro
Rain Bird
Rivulis Irrigation
NaanDanJain Irrigation
By Type:
Non-PC Dripline
PC Dripline
By Application:
Residential Gardeners
Commercial Greenhouses
Farms
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Dripline Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Non-PC Dripline
1.2.2 PC Dripline
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Residential Gardeners
1.3.2 Commercial Greenhouses
1.3.3 Farms
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Dripline Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Dripline Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Dripline Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Dripline Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Dripline Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Dripline (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Dripline Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Dripline Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Dripline (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Dripline Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Dripline Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Dripline (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Dripline Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Dripline Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Dripline Market Analysis
3.1 United States Dripline Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Dripline Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Dripline Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Dripline Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Dripline Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Dripline Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Dripline Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Dripline Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Dripline Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Dripline Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Dripline Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Dripline Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Dripline Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Dripline Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Dripline Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Dripline Market Analysis
5.1 China Dripline Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Dripline Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Dripline Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Dripline Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Dripline Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Dripline Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Dripline Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Dripline Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Dripline Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Dripline Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Dripline Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Dripline Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Dripline Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Dripline Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Dripline Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Dripline Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Dripline Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Dripline Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Dripline Market Analysis
8.1 India Dripline Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Dripline Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Dripline Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Dripline Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Dripline Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Dripline Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Dripline Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Dripline Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Dripline Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Dripline Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Dripline Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Dripline Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Dripline Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Dripline Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Dripline Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Dripline Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Dayu Water Group Co., Ltd
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Dayu Water Group Co., Ltd Dripline Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Dayu Water Group Co., Ltd Dripline Sales by Region
11.2 Netafim
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Netafim Dripline Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Netafim Dripline Sales by Region
11.3 Toro
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Toro Dripline Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Toro Dripline Sales by Region
11.4 Rain Bird
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Rain Bird Dripline Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Rain Bird Dripline Sales by Region
11.5 Rivulis Irrigation
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Rivulis Irrigation Dripline Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Rivulis Irrigation Dripline Sales by Region
11.6 NaanDanJain Irrigation
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 NaanDanJain Irrigation Dripline Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 NaanDanJain Irrigation Dripline Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Dripline Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Dripline Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Dripline Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Dripline Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Dripline Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global Dripline Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global Dripline Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global Dripline Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global Dripline Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.1 Global Dripline Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.2 Global Dripline Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.3 Global Dripline Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.4 Global Dripline Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)
14 Research Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Research Data Source
List of Tables and Figures
Global Dripline Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027
Global Dripline Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027
Global Dripline Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027
Figure Dripline Picture
Table Product Specifications of Dripline
Figure Global Sales Market Share of Dripline by Type in 2019
Table Types of Dripline
Figure Non-PC Dripline Picture
Figure PC Dripline Picture
Figure Dripline Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019
Table Application of Dripline
Figure Residential Gardeners Picture
Figure Commercial Greenhouses Picture
Figure Farms Picture
Figure Others Picture
Figure United States Dripline Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Europe Dripline Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
….continued
