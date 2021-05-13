The global Drip Irrigation Systems market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Drip Irrigation Systems market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Drip Irrigation Systems industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Drip Irrigation Systems Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5453072-global-drip-irrigation-systems-market-report-2020-by



In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Drip Irrigation Systems market covered in Chapter 4:

Driptech Incorporated

Microjet Irrigation Systems

Texmo Pipes and Produts limited

EPC Industries limited

Boading Fengba Modern Agriculture

T-L Irrigation Company

Ningbo Precise Machinery

Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment

Hunters Industries incorporated

Eurodrip S.A

NetaFirm limited

Mobitech wireless solution

Rain Bird Corporation

Captian Polyplast Limited

Jinsheng Gardening Tools Factory

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

The Toro Company

Linyi Donglin Plastic Building Materials

Antech Trade and Manufacturing Company

Jain Irrigation Systems limited

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cyprosin-industry-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2027-2021-04-08

Peekay Farm Equipments

Ningo Evergreen iritech Co.,ltd

Rivulus Irrigation

Lindsay Corporation

Dalian CIM Co.,ltd

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Drip Irrigation Systems market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Porous Soaker Hose Systems

Emitter Drip System

Watermatic Drip System

Micro Misting Sprinklers

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Drip Irrigation Systems market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Agriculture

Greenhouse

Landscape

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-metabolic-disorders-drugs-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-04-09

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-china-phosphate-binding-agent-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-04-12

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Porous Soaker Hose Systems

1.5.3 Emitter Drip System

1.5.4 Watermatic Drip System

1.5.5 Micro Misting Sprinklers

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Agriculture

1.6.3 Greenhouse

1.6.4 Landscape

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Drip Irrigation Systems Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Drip Irrigation Systems Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-farm-animal-vaccine-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-04-13

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Drip Irrigation Systems Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Drip Irrigation Systems Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Drip Irrigation Systems

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Drip Irrigation Systems

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Drip Irrigation Systems Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Driptech Incorporated

4.1.1 Driptech Incorporated Basic Information

4.1.2 Drip Irrigation Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-supply-chain-management-software-scms-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-04-14

4.1.3 Driptech Incorporated Drip Irrigation Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Driptech Incorporated Business Overview

4.2 Microjet Irrigation Systems

4.2.1 Microjet Irrigation Systems Basic Information

4.2.2 Drip Irrigation Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Microjet Irrigation Systems Drip Irrigation Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Microjet Irrigation Systems Business Overview

4.3 Texmo Pipes and Produts limited

4.3.1 Texmo Pipes and Produts limited Basic Information

4.3.2 Drip Irrigation Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Texmo Pipes and Produts limited Drip Irrigation Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Texmo Pipes and Produts limited Business Overview

4.4 EPC Industries limited

4.4.1 EPC Industries limited Basic Information

4.4.2 Drip Irrigation Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 EPC Industries limited Drip Irrigation Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 EPC Industries limited Business Overview

4.5 Boading Fengba Modern Agriculture

4.5.1 Boading Fengba Modern Agriculture Basic Information

4.5.2 Drip Irrigation Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Boading Fengba Modern Agriculture Drip Irrigation Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Boading Fengba Modern Agriculture Business Overview

4.6 T-L Irrigation Company

4.6.1 T-L Irrigation Company Basic Information

4.6.2 Drip Irrigation Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 T-L Irrigation Company Drip Irrigation Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 T-L Irrigation Company Business Overview

4.7 Ningbo Precise Machinery

4.7.1 Ningbo Precise Machinery Basic Information

4.7.2 Drip Irrigation Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Ningbo Precise Machinery Drip Irrigation Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Ningbo Precise Machinery Business Overview

4.8 Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment

4.8.1 Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Basic Information

4.8.2 Drip Irrigation Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Drip Irrigation Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Business Overview

4.9 Hunters Industries incorporated

4.9.1 Hunters Industries incorporated Basic Information

4.9.2 Drip Irrigation Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Hunters Industries incorporated Drip Irrigation Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Hunters Industries incorporated Business Overview

4.10 Eurodrip S.A

4.10.1 Eurodrip S.A Basic Information

4.10.2 Drip Irrigation Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Eurodrip S.A Drip Irrigation Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Eurodrip S.A Business Overview

4.11 NetaFirm limited

4.11.1 NetaFirm limited Basic Information

4.11.2 Drip Irrigation Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 NetaFirm limited Drip Irrigation Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 NetaFirm limited Business Overview

4.12 Mobitech wireless solution

4.12.1 Mobitech wireless solution Basic Information

4.12.2 Drip Irrigation Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Mobitech wireless solution Drip Irrigation Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Mobitech wireless solution Business Overview





….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

971 0503084105