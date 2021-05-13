The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Hortau

Rivulis Irrigation

Aquaspy

Hunter Industries

Grodan

Valmont Industries

Trimble

Jain Irrigation Systems

EPC Industry

Rain Bird Corporation

Lindsay Corporation

Netafim

Nelson Irrigation

The Toro Company

Crop Metrics

Major Types Covered

Small Size Drip Irrigation

Large-Scale Drip Irrigation

Major Applications Covered

Agriculture

Public Parks, Gardens & Household Lawns

Sport Grounds

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Drip Irrigation Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Drip Irrigation Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Drip Irrigation Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Drip Irrigation Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Small Size Drip Irrigation

5.2 Large-Scale Drip Irrigation

6 Global Drip Irrigation Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Agriculture

6.2 Public Parks, Gardens & Household Lawns

6.3 Sport Grounds

6.4 Others

7 Global Drip Irrigation Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Hortau

8.1.1 Hortau Profile

8.1.2 Hortau Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Hortau Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Hortau Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Rivulis Irrigation

8.2.1 Rivulis Irrigation Profile

8.2.2 Rivulis Irrigation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Rivulis Irrigation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Rivulis Irrigation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Aquaspy

8.3.1 Aquaspy Profile

8.3.2 Aquaspy Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Aquaspy Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Aquaspy Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Hunter Industries

8.4.1 Hunter Industries Profile

8.4.2 Hunter Industries Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Hunter Industries Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Hunter Industries Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Grodan

8.5.1 Grodan Profile

8.5.2 Grodan Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Grodan Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Grodan Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Valmont Industries

8.6.1 Valmont Industries Profile

8.6.2 Valmont Industries Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Valmont Industries Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Valmont Industries Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Trimble

8.7.1 Trimble Profile

8.7.2 Trimble Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Trimble Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Trimble Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Jain Irrigation Systems

8.8.1 Jain Irrigation Systems Profile

8.8.2 Jain Irrigation Systems Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Jain Irrigation Systems Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 EPC Industry

8.9.1 EPC Industry Profile

8.9.2 EPC Industry Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 EPC Industry Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 EPC Industry Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Rain Bird Corporation

….continued

