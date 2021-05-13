Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Dried Flowers, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Dried Flowers industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Tweefontein Herb Farm
Fauna International
W.Hogewoning
Botanical Resources of Australia
Quanzhou Yilida Dried Flowers Co., Ltd.
Cherry Valley Organic
Broome Beck Flower Farm
Koos Lamboo Dried & Deco
Ramesh Flowers
Winter Flora
By Type:
Air-Drying Flowers
Press-Drying Flowers
Embedded-Drying Flowers
Oven-Drying Flowers
Glycerine-Drying Flowers
Freeze-Drying Flowers
By Application:
Food Industry
Medical Industry
Decoration
Sachets
Bathing and Other Body Care
Other Applications
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Dried Flowers Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Air-Drying Flowers
1.2.2 Press-Drying Flowers
1.2.3 Embedded-Drying Flowers
1.2.4 Oven-Drying Flowers
1.2.5 Glycerine-Drying Flowers
1.2.6 Freeze-Drying Flowers
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Food Industry
1.3.2 Medical Industry
1.3.3 Decoration
1.3.4 Sachets
1.3.5 Bathing and Other Body Care
1.3.6 Other Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Dried Flowers Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Dried Flowers Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Dried Flowers Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Dried Flowers Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Dried Flowers Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Dried Flowers (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Dried Flowers Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Dried Flowers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Dried Flowers (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Dried Flowers Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Dried Flowers Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Dried Flowers (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Dried Flowers Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Dried Flowers Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Dried Flowers Market Analysis
3.1 United States Dried Flowers Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Dried Flowers Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Dried Flowers Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Dried Flowers Market Analysis
….continued
