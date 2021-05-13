In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Door Hardware business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Door Hardware market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Door Hardware, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Door Hardware market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Door Hardware companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Aluminum/Metal Door Hardware

PVC Door Hardware

Wood Door Hardware

Glass Door Hardware

In 2018, Aluminum/Metal Door Hardware accounted for a major share of 44% in the global Door Hardware market. And this product segment is poised to reach 4201.56 M by 2025 from 2917.71 M in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Commercial

Residential

In Door Hardware market, Commercial segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach 7370.65 M by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.68% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Door Hardware will be promising in the Commercial field in the next couple of years.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ASSA ABLOY

KIN LONG Company

Hafele

dormakaba

Siegenia-aubi

Roto Frank

Andersen

Spectrum Brands

Tyman plc

Knape and Vogt

ABP Beyerle GmbH

L.E. Johnson Products Inc

SAVIO

Richelieu Inc.

Richards-Wilcox

Allegion

Unison Hardware

Marvin Windows & Doors

Klein

Masco Corporation

Cal-Royal

Hampton

INTERSTEEL

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Door Hardware market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Door Hardware market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Door Hardware players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Door Hardware with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Door Hardware submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of content :

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Door Hardware Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Door Hardware Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Door Hardware Segment by Type

2.2.1 Aluminum/Metal Door Hardware

2.2.3 Wood Door Hardware

2.2.3 Wood Door Hardware

2.2.4 Glass Door Hardware

2.3 Door Hardware Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Door Hardware Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Door Hardware Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Door Hardware Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial

2.4.2 Residential

2.5 Door Hardware Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Door Hardware Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Door Hardware Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Door Hardware by Players

3.1 Global Door Hardware Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Door Hardware Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Door Hardware Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Door Hardware Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Door Hardware by Regions

4.1 Door Hardware Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Door Hardware Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Door Hardware Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Door Hardware Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Door Hardware Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Door Hardware Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Door Hardware Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Door Hardware Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Door Hardware Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Door Hardware Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Door Hardware Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

….continued

