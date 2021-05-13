Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the White Biotechnology industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The White Biotechnology market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global White Biotechnology market covered in Chapter 12:

GEVOC. R. Bard

Evolva

Cargill

Borregaard

Novozymes

BioAmber

DuPont

BASF

Fermentalg

Archer Daniels Midland

Codexis

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the White Biotechnology market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Biochemical

Biofuel

Biomaterial

Bioproduct

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the White Biotechnology market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Food & Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Pulp & Paper

Textile

Energy

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 White Biotechnology Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of White Biotechnology

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the White Biotechnology industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global White Biotechnology Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global White Biotechnology Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global White Biotechnology Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global White Biotechnology Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on White Biotechnology Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of White Biotechnology Analysis

3.2 Major Players of White Biotechnology

3.3 White Biotechnology Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of White Biotechnology

3.3.3 Labor Cost of White Biotechnology

3.4 Market Distributors of White Biotechnology

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of White Biotechnology Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global White Biotechnology Market, by Type

4.1 Global White Biotechnology Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global White Biotechnology Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global White Biotechnology Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global White Biotechnology Value and Growth Rate of Biochemical

4.3.2 Global White Biotechnology Value and Growth Rate of Biofuel

4.3.3 Global White Biotechnology Value and Growth Rate of Biomaterial

4.3.4 Global White Biotechnology Value and Growth Rate of Bioproduct

4.4 Global White Biotechnology Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 White Biotechnology Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global White Biotechnology Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global White Biotechnology Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global White Biotechnology Consumption and Growth Rate of Food & Feed (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global White Biotechnology Consumption and Growth Rate of Pharmaceuticals (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global White Biotechnology Consumption and Growth Rate of Pulp & Paper (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global White Biotechnology Consumption and Growth Rate of Textile (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global White Biotechnology Consumption and Growth Rate of Energy (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global White Biotechnology Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global White Biotechnology Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global White Biotechnology Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global White Biotechnology Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global White Biotechnology Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America White Biotechnology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe White Biotechnology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific White Biotechnology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa White Biotechnology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America White Biotechnology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America White Biotechnology Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America White Biotechnology Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America White Biotechnology Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America White Biotechnology Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States White Biotechnology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada White Biotechnology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico White Biotechnology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

