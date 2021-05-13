Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Solid Urea industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Solid Urea market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Solid Urea market covered in Chapter 12:

Potash Corp

OCI

CNPC

SABIC

Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry

Eurochem

TogliattiAzot

Group DF

Yara International

Luxi Chemical Group

Agrium

CF Industries

Hualu-hengsheng Chemical

Koch

QAFCO

Rui Xing Group

Huajin Chemical Industries

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Solid Urea market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Granular Urea

Prilled Urea

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Solid Urea market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Fertilizers (Basal Fertilizer Seed Fertilizer and Foliage Top-Dressing)

Feed Additives

Industry Use ADBLUEetc)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 Solid Urea Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Solid Urea

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Solid Urea industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Solid Urea Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Solid Urea Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Solid Urea Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Solid Urea Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Solid Urea Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Solid Urea Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Solid Urea

3.3 Solid Urea Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Solid Urea

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Solid Urea

3.4 Market Distributors of Solid Urea

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Solid Urea Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Solid Urea Market, by Type

4.1 Global Solid Urea Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Solid Urea Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Solid Urea Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Solid Urea Value and Growth Rate of Granular Urea

4.3.2 Global Solid Urea Value and Growth Rate of Prilled Urea

4.4 Global Solid Urea Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Solid Urea Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Solid Urea Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Solid Urea Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Solid Urea Consumption and Growth Rate of Fertilizers (Basal Fertilizer Seed Fertilizer and Foliage Top-Dressing) (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Solid Urea Consumption and Growth Rate of Feed Additives (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Solid Urea Consumption and Growth Rate of Industry Use ADBLUEetc) (2015-2020)

6 Global Solid Urea Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Solid Urea Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Solid Urea Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Solid Urea Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Solid Urea Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Solid Urea Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Solid Urea Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Solid Urea Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Solid Urea Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Solid Urea Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Solid Urea Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Solid Urea Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Solid Urea Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Solid Urea Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Solid Urea Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Solid Urea Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

