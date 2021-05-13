An irrigation controller is a device used to operate automatic watering systems such as drip irrigation systems or lawn sprinklers. It is also used to regulate the frequency of irrigation, the start time, and the duration.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6122986-covid-19-outbreak-global-smart-irrigation-controllers-industry

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Smart Irrigation Controllers industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-digital-cameras-li-ion-battery-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2027-2021-04-08

The Smart Irrigation Controllers market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Smart Irrigation Controllers market covered in Chapter 12:

Rachio, Inc.

Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Toro Company

Galcon

GreenIQ LTD

Hydropoint Data Systems

Skydrop

HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc

Rain Bird Corporation

Weathermatic

Hunter Industries

Netafim

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Smart Irrigation Controllers market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Weather-based Controllers

Sensor-based Controllers

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-air-cylinders-market-research-report-2024-2021-04-09

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Smart Irrigation Controllers market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Farms

Orchard

Greenhouses

Sports Grounds

Turfs & Landscapes

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electroplated-diamond-wire-for-polysilicon-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2026-2021-04-12

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 Smart Irrigation Controllers Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Smart Irrigation Controllers

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Smart Irrigation Controllers industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Irrigation Controllers Industry Development

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-vinegar-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-04-13

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Smart Irrigation Controllers Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Smart Irrigation Controllers

3.3 Smart Irrigation Controllers Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Smart Irrigation Controllers

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Smart Irrigation Controllers

3.4 Market Distributors of Smart Irrigation Controllers

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Smart Irrigation Controllers Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market, by Type

4.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Value and Growth Rate of Weather-based Controllers

4.3.2 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Value and Growth Rate of Sensor-based Controllers

4.4 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Smart Irrigation Controllers Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Consumption and Growth Rate of Farms (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Consumption and Growth Rate of Orchard (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Consumption and Growth Rate of Greenhouses (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Consumption and Growth Rate of Sports Grounds (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Consumption and Growth Rate of Turfs & Landscapes (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-corporate-car-sharing-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-04-15

6 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105