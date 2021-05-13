The definition of public interior space terminology refers to the environment contained in space, which belongs to the public domain. In this definition, public interior design includes civil buildings (government buildings) and space within institutions (such as education, health care, culture, etc.). A broader definition of public interior design is that it can be seen that the study of the overall meaning of the space in which civil society operates extends to the environment inside and outside buildings for private encounters and collective use. These are places of socialization, entertainment, transportation, leisure and commerce, and culture in the broadest sense.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Public Interior Design industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Public Interior Design market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Public Interior Design market covered in Chapter 12:

DB＆B

Leo A Daly

HBA

Hall Oscar Furniture

HOK

Altercasa

Perkins Eastman

Jacobs

Dolce Vita Studio

SOM

Stantec

HKS

NBBJ

Apriori Home

Gensler

ALPHA SERVICE

Callison

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Public Interior Design market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Newly Decorated

Repeated Decorated

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Public Interior Design market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

School

Hospital

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 Public Interior Design Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Public Interior Design

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Public Interior Design industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Public Interior Design Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Public Interior Design Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Public Interior Design Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Public Interior Design Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Public Interior Design Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Public Interior Design Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Public Interior Design

3.3 Public Interior Design Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Public Interior Design

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Public Interior Design

3.4 Market Distributors of Public Interior Design

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Public Interior Design Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Public Interior Design Market, by Type

4.1 Global Public Interior Design Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Public Interior Design Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Public Interior Design Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Public Interior Design Value and Growth Rate of Newly Decorated

4.3.2 Global Public Interior Design Value and Growth Rate of Repeated Decorated

4.4 Global Public Interior Design Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Public Interior Design Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Public Interior Design Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Public Interior Design Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Public Interior Design Consumption and Growth Rate of School (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Public Interior Design Consumption and Growth Rate of Hospital (2015-2020)

6 Global Public Interior Design Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Public Interior Design Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Public Interior Design Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Public Interior Design Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Public Interior Design Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Public Interior Design Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Public Interior Design Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Public Interior Design Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Public Interior Design Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Public Interior Design Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Public Interior Design Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Public Interior Design Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Public Interior Design Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Public Interior Design Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Public Interior Design Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Public Interior Design Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

