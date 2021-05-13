Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Microirrigation System industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Microirrigation System market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Microirrigation System market covered in Chapter 12:

EPC Industries Limited (India)

Nelson Irrigation Corporation (U.S.)

The Toro Company (U.S.)

Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.)

Netafim Limited (Israel)

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (India)

Lindsay Corporation (U.S.)

Valmont Industries Incorporated (U.S.)

T-L Irrigation (U.S.)

Hunter Industries Incorporated (U.S.)

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Microirrigation System market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Drip

Microsprinkler

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Microirrigation System market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Orchard crops and vineyards

Field crop

Raise crops

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 Microirrigation System Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Microirrigation System

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Microirrigation System industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Microirrigation System Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Microirrigation System Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Microirrigation System Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Microirrigation System Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Microirrigation System Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Microirrigation System Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Microirrigation System

3.3 Microirrigation System Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Microirrigation System

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Microirrigation System

3.4 Market Distributors of Microirrigation System

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Microirrigation System Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Microirrigation System Market, by Type

4.1 Global Microirrigation System Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Microirrigation System Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Microirrigation System Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Microirrigation System Value and Growth Rate of Drip

4.3.2 Global Microirrigation System Value and Growth Rate of Microsprinkler

4.4 Global Microirrigation System Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Microirrigation System Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Microirrigation System Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Microirrigation System Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Microirrigation System Consumption and Growth Rate of Orchard crops and vineyards (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Microirrigation System Consumption and Growth Rate of Field crop (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Microirrigation System Consumption and Growth Rate of Raise crops (2015-2020)

6 Global Microirrigation System Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Microirrigation System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Microirrigation System Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Microirrigation System Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Microirrigation System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Microirrigation System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Microirrigation System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Microirrigation System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Microirrigation System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

