Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis market covered in Chapter 12:

Trella Technologies

Aphria

Cronos Group

NorCal Cannabis Company

Cresco Labs

Wayland Group

Canopy Growth Corporation

Tilray

Aurora Cannabis

GW Pharmaceuticals

JAMES E.WAGNER

Camfil

Green Thumb Industries (GTI)

Organigram

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Non-commercial Social Cultivation and Processing

Commercial Cultivation and Processing

Medical Cultivation and Processing

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Pharmaceutical

Food Chemicals

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis

3.3 Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis

3.4 Market Distributors of Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Market, by Type

4.1 Global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Value and Growth Rate of Non-commercial Social Cultivation and Processing

4.3.2 Global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Value and Growth Rate of Commercial Cultivation and Processing

4.3.3 Global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Value and Growth Rate of Medical Cultivation and Processing

4.4 Global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Consumption and Growth Rate of Pharmaceutical (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Consumption and Growth Rate of Food Chemicals (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Cultivation and Processing of Cannabis Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

