Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Bale Net Wrap industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Bale Net Wrap market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Bale Net Wrap market covered in Chapter 12:

Jiacheng Plastic Industry

KARATZIS

RKW Group

Changzhou Xinhui Netting

Tama

Bridon

Cordex S.G.P. S

CLAAS KGaA mbH

Syfilco Ltd.

Karatzis SA

Changzhou Libo Netting Factory

Bernard Krone Holding SE & Co. KG

Bridon Cordage

TENAX

UPU Industries

Piippo Oyj

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Bale Net Wrap market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Extruded Net Wrap

Knitted Net Wrap

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Bale Net Wrap market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Baling Leguminous Hay

Baling Cereal Hay

Baling Grass Hay

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 Bale Net Wrap Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Bale Net Wrap

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Bale Net Wrap industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Bale Net Wrap Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Bale Net Wrap Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Bale Net Wrap Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Bale Net Wrap Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bale Net Wrap Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Bale Net Wrap Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Bale Net Wrap

3.3 Bale Net Wrap Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Bale Net Wrap

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Bale Net Wrap

3.4 Market Distributors of Bale Net Wrap

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Bale Net Wrap Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Bale Net Wrap Market, by Type

4.1 Global Bale Net Wrap Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Bale Net Wrap Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Bale Net Wrap Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Bale Net Wrap Value and Growth Rate of Extruded Net Wrap

4.3.2 Global Bale Net Wrap Value and Growth Rate of Knitted Net Wrap

4.4 Global Bale Net Wrap Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Bale Net Wrap Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Bale Net Wrap Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Bale Net Wrap Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Bale Net Wrap Consumption and Growth Rate of Baling Leguminous Hay (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Bale Net Wrap Consumption and Growth Rate of Baling Cereal Hay (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Bale Net Wrap Consumption and Growth Rate of Baling Grass Hay (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Bale Net Wrap Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Bale Net Wrap Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Bale Net Wrap Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Bale Net Wrap Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Bale Net Wrap Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Bale Net Wrap Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Bale Net Wrap Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Bale Net Wrap Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Bale Net Wrap Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Bale Net Wrap Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Bale Net Wrap Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Bale Net Wrap Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Bale Net Wrap Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Bale Net Wrap Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Bale Net Wrap Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Bale Net Wrap Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Bale Net Wrap Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

