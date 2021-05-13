Agricultural Packaging and Logistics involves maintaining the original properties of agro based products which are packed and transported to grocery store shelves. It is very crucial to understand the importance of agricultural packaging and logistics for short term as well as for long term business goals. Utilizing the right agricultural packaging and logistics is important for delivering freshest and most cost-effectively shipped products. Agricultural packaging and logistics needs to be considered as a chunk of agricultural commodities are lost during the production process, in storage, and in transportation.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Agricultural Packaging and Logistics industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Agricultural Packaging and Logistics market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Agricultural Packaging and Logistics market covered in Chapter 12:

LINPAC

KapStone Paper and Packaging

Amcor

Bemis

DS Smith

Hellmann

Dimagi

Mondi

Tetra Laval

Global Shipping Services

Agricultural Transport

Steder Group

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Agricultural Packaging and Logistics market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Packaging

Logistics

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Agricultural Packaging and Logistics market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Chemical Pesticides

Chemical Fertilizers

Biologicals

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Agricultural Packaging and Logistics

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Agricultural Packaging and Logistics industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Agricultural Packaging and Logistics

3.3 Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Agricultural Packaging and Logistics

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Agricultural Packaging and Logistics

3.4 Market Distributors of Agricultural Packaging and Logistics

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Market, by Type

4.1 Global Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Value and Growth Rate of Packaging

4.3.2 Global Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Value and Growth Rate of Logistics

4.4 Global Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Chemical Pesticides (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Chemical Fertilizers (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Biologicals (2015-2020)

6 Global Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Agricultural Packaging and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

