In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cooktops business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cooktops market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Cooktops, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Cooktops market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Cooktops companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Gas Cooktops

Electric Cooktops

Others

Gas Cooktops had the biggest market share of 70% in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

The Residential is the largest application of Cooktops, with a share about 92% in 2018.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GE Appliances (Haier)

LG Electronics

BSH Appliance

Whirlpool

Samsung

Electrolux

FOTILE

Kenmore (Sears)

VATTI

Hangzhou Robam Appliances

Sharp

Miele

Media

Wolf Appliance (Sub-Zero)

Gorenje (Hisense)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cooktops consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cooktops market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cooktops manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cooktops with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cooktops submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cooktops Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Cooktops Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Cooktops Segment by Type

2.2.1 Gas Cooktops

2.2.2 Electric Cooktops

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Cooktops Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Cooktops Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Cooktops Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Cooktops Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Cooktops Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential

2.4.2 Commercial

2.5 Cooktops Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Cooktops Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Cooktops Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Cooktops Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Cooktops by Company

3.1 Global Cooktops Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Cooktops Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cooktops Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Cooktops Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Cooktops Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Cooktops Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Cooktops Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Cooktops Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Cooktops Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Cooktops Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Cooktops by Regions

4.1 Cooktops by Regions

4.2 Americas Cooktops Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Cooktops Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Cooktops Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Cooktops Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Cooktops Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Cooktops Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Cooktops Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Cooktops Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Cooktops Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Cooktops Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Cooktops Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Cooktops Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Cooktops Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Cooktops Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cooktops by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Cooktops Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Cooktops Value by Countries (2015-2020)

….continued

