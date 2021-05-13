The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Knox
Helena Chemicals
Florikan
Agrium
Koch
Chisso-Asahi (Saler)
J.R. Simplot
Haifa (Saler)
Harrell’s
ICL
Major Types Covered
Type 1
Type 2
Type 3
Major Applications Covered
Application 1
Application 2
Application 3
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Type 1
5.2 Type 2
5.3 Type 3
6 Global Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Application 1
6.2 Application 2
6.3 Application 3
7 Global Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Knox
8.1.1 Knox Profile
8.1.2 Knox Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Knox Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Knox Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Helena Chemicals
8.2.1 Helena Chemicals Profile
8.2.2 Helena Chemicals Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Helena Chemicals Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Helena Chemicals Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Florikan
8.3.1 Florikan Profile
8.3.2 Florikan Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Florikan Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Florikan Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Agrium
8.4.1 Agrium Profile
8.4.2 Agrium Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Agrium Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Agrium Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Koch
8.5.1 Koch Profile
8.5.2 Koch Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Koch Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Koch Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 Chisso-Asahi (Saler)
8.6.1 Chisso-Asahi (Saler) Profile
8.6.2 Chisso-Asahi (Saler) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 Chisso-Asahi (Saler) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 Chisso-Asahi (Saler) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 J.R. Simplot
8.7.1 J.R. Simplot Profile
8.7.2 J.R. Simplot Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 J.R. Simplot Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 J.R. Simplot Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 Haifa (Saler)
8.8.1 Haifa (Saler) Profile
8.8.2 Haifa (Saler) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 Haifa (Saler) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 Haifa (Saler) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 Harrell’s
8.9.1 Harrell’s Profile
8.9.2 Harrell’s Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.9.3 Harrell’s Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.9.4 Harrell’s Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.10 ICL
8.10.1 ICL Profile
8.10.2 ICL Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.10.3 ICL Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.10.4 ICL Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
9 Global Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market-Segmentation by Geography
….continued
