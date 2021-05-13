In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Consumer Robotics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Consumer Robotics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Consumer Robotics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Consumer Robotics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Consumer Robotics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Cleaning Robots

Smart Speakers

Consumer Drones

Other Service Robots

Smart speaker is one of the largest product segments of the consumer robotics market, which has more than 80% market share.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Online sales application holds an important share in terms of applications with a market share of over 78% in 2018.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

iRobot

Samsung

Ecovacs

Shark

Neato Robotics

Xiaomi

Matsutek

Cecotec

Proscenic

Yujin Robot

Infinuvo（Metapo）

DJI

Fmart

iLife

LG

Miele

Google

Vorwerk

Dyson

Parrot

CANBOT

Iflytek

Gowild

Alibaba

Baidu

Amazon

Ubtech

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Consumer Robotics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Consumer Robotics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Consumer Robotics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Consumer Robotics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Consumer Robotics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of content :

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Consumer Robotics Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Consumer Robotics Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Consumer Robotics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cleaning Robots

2.2.2 Smart Speakers

2.2.3 Consumer Drones

2.2.4 Other Service Robots

2.3 Consumer Robotics Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Consumer Robotics Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Consumer Robotics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Consumer Robotics Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Consumer Robotics Segment by Application

2.4.1 Online Sales

2.4.2 Offline Sales

2.5 Consumer Robotics Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Consumer Robotics Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Consumer Robotics Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Consumer Robotics Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Consumer Robotics by Company

3.1 Global Consumer Robotics Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Consumer Robotics Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Consumer Robotics Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Consumer Robotics Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Consumer Robotics Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Consumer Robotics Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Consumer Robotics Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Consumer Robotics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Consumer Robotics Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Consumer Robotics Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Consumer Robotics by Regions

4.1 Consumer Robotics by Regions

4.2 Americas Consumer Robotics Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Consumer Robotics Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Consumer Robotics Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Consumer Robotics Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Consumer Robotics Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Consumer Robotics Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Consumer Robotics Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Consumer Robotics Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Consumer Robotics Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Consumer Robotics Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Consumer Robotics Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Consumer Robotics Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Consumer Robotics Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Consumer Robotics Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Consumer Robotics by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Consumer Robotics Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Consumer Robotics Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Consumer Robotics Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Consumer Robotics Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

….continued

