In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Construction Site Monitoring business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Construction Site Monitoring market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Construction Site Monitoring, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Construction Site Monitoring market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Construction Site Monitoring companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Mobile Monitoring System
Fixed-point Monitoring System
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Bridge Construction
Road Construction
Building Construction
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Stealth Monitoring
Live Patrol
Sensera Systems
Fedora Security Group
Worldsensing
ECAMSECURE
SentriForce
OT Systems
Night Hawk Monitoring
STROPS Technologies
VPS Holdings
Hikvision
OpticVyu
Sonitrol Corporation
Wireless CCTV
Sigicom
Robowatch
Rysta GmbH
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Construction Site Monitoring market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Construction Site Monitoring market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Construction Site Monitoring players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Construction Site Monitoring with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Construction Site Monitoring submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Construction Site Monitoring Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Construction Site Monitoring Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Construction Site Monitoring Segment by Type
2.2.1 Mobile Monitoring System
Fixed-point Monitoring System
2.3 Construction Site Monitoring Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Construction Site Monitoring Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Construction Site Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Construction Site Monitoring Segment by Application
2.4.1 Bridge Construction
2.4.2 Road Construction
2.4.3 Building Construction
2.4.4 Other
2.5 Construction Site Monitoring Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Construction Site Monitoring Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Construction Site Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Construction Site Monitoring by Players
3.1 Global Construction Site Monitoring Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Construction Site Monitoring Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Construction Site Monitoring Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Construction Site Monitoring Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Construction Site Monitoring by Regions
4.1 Construction Site Monitoring Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Construction Site Monitoring Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Construction Site Monitoring Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Construction Site Monitoring Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Construction Site Monitoring Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Construction Site Monitoring Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Construction Site Monitoring Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Construction Site Monitoring Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Construction Site Monitoring Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Construction Site Monitoring Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Construction Site Monitoring Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Construction Site Monitoring by Countries
7.2 Europe Construction Site Monitoring Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Construction Site Monitoring Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Construction Site Monitoring by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Construction Site Monitoring Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Construction Site Monitoring Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Construction Site Monitoring Market Forecast
10.1 Global Construction Site Monitoring Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Construction Site Monitoring Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Construction Site Monitoring Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Construction Site Monitoring Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Construction Site Monitoring Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Stealth Monitoring
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Construction Site Monitoring Product Offered
11.1.3 Stealth Monitoring Construction Site Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Stealth Monitoring News
11.2 Live Patrol
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Construction Site Monitoring Product Offered
11.2.3 Live Patrol Construction Site Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Live Patrol News
11.3 Sensera Systems
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Construction Site Monitoring Product Offered
11.3.3 Sensera Systems Construction Site Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Sensera Systems News
11.4 Fedora Security Group
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Construction Site Monitoring Product Offered
11.4.3 Fedora Security Group Construction Site Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Fedora Security Group News
11.5 Worldsensing
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Construction Site Monitoring Product Offered
11.5.3 Worldsensing Construction Site Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Worldsensing News
11.6 ECAMSECURE
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Construction Site Monitoring Product Offered
11.6.3 ECAMSECURE Construction Site Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 ECAMSECURE News
11.7 SentriForce
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Construction Site Monitoring Product Offered
11.7.3 SentriForce Construction Site Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 SentriForce News
11.8 OT Systems
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Construction Site Monitoring Product Offered
11.8.3 OT Systems Construction Site Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 OT Systems News
11.9 Night Hawk Monitoring
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Construction Site Monitoring Product Offered
11.9.3 Night Hawk Monitoring Construction Site Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Night Hawk Monitoring News
11.10 STROPS Technologies
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Construction Site Monitoring Product Offered
11.10.3 STROPS Technologies Construction Site Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 STROPS Technologies News
11.11 VPS Holdings
11.12 Hikvision
11.13 OpticVyu
11.14 Sonitrol Corporation
11.15 Wireless CCTV
11.16 Sigicom
11.17 Robowatch
11.18 Rysta GmbH
…continued
