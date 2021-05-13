In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Construction Site Monitoring business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Construction Site Monitoring market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Construction Site Monitoring, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Construction Site Monitoring market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Construction Site Monitoring companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Mobile Monitoring System

Fixed-point Monitoring System

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Bridge Construction

Road Construction

Building Construction

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Stealth Monitoring

Live Patrol

Sensera Systems

Fedora Security Group

Worldsensing

ECAMSECURE

SentriForce

OT Systems

Night Hawk Monitoring

STROPS Technologies

VPS Holdings

Hikvision

OpticVyu

Sonitrol Corporation

Wireless CCTV

Sigicom

Robowatch

Rysta GmbH

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Construction Site Monitoring market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Construction Site Monitoring market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Construction Site Monitoring players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Construction Site Monitoring with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Construction Site Monitoring submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Construction Site Monitoring Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Construction Site Monitoring Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Construction Site Monitoring Segment by Type

2.2.1 Mobile Monitoring System

Fixed-point Monitoring System

2.3 Construction Site Monitoring Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Construction Site Monitoring Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Construction Site Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Construction Site Monitoring Segment by Application

2.4.1 Bridge Construction

2.4.2 Road Construction

2.4.3 Building Construction

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Construction Site Monitoring Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Construction Site Monitoring Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Construction Site Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Construction Site Monitoring by Players

3.1 Global Construction Site Monitoring Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Construction Site Monitoring Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Construction Site Monitoring Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Construction Site Monitoring Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Construction Site Monitoring by Regions

4.1 Construction Site Monitoring Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Construction Site Monitoring Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Construction Site Monitoring Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Construction Site Monitoring Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Construction Site Monitoring Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Construction Site Monitoring Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Construction Site Monitoring Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Construction Site Monitoring Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Construction Site Monitoring Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Construction Site Monitoring Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Construction Site Monitoring Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Construction Site Monitoring by Countries

7.2 Europe Construction Site Monitoring Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Construction Site Monitoring Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Construction Site Monitoring by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Construction Site Monitoring Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Construction Site Monitoring Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Construction Site Monitoring Market Forecast

10.1 Global Construction Site Monitoring Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Construction Site Monitoring Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Construction Site Monitoring Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Construction Site Monitoring Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Construction Site Monitoring Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Stealth Monitoring

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Construction Site Monitoring Product Offered

11.1.3 Stealth Monitoring Construction Site Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Stealth Monitoring News

11.2 Live Patrol

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Construction Site Monitoring Product Offered

11.2.3 Live Patrol Construction Site Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Live Patrol News

11.3 Sensera Systems

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Construction Site Monitoring Product Offered

11.3.3 Sensera Systems Construction Site Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Sensera Systems News

11.4 Fedora Security Group

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Construction Site Monitoring Product Offered

11.4.3 Fedora Security Group Construction Site Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Fedora Security Group News

11.5 Worldsensing

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Construction Site Monitoring Product Offered

11.5.3 Worldsensing Construction Site Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Worldsensing News

11.6 ECAMSECURE

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Construction Site Monitoring Product Offered

11.6.3 ECAMSECURE Construction Site Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 ECAMSECURE News

11.7 SentriForce

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Construction Site Monitoring Product Offered

11.7.3 SentriForce Construction Site Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 SentriForce News

11.8 OT Systems

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Construction Site Monitoring Product Offered

11.8.3 OT Systems Construction Site Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 OT Systems News

11.9 Night Hawk Monitoring

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Construction Site Monitoring Product Offered

11.9.3 Night Hawk Monitoring Construction Site Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Night Hawk Monitoring News

11.10 STROPS Technologies

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Construction Site Monitoring Product Offered

11.10.3 STROPS Technologies Construction Site Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 STROPS Technologies News

11.11 VPS Holdings

11.12 Hikvision

11.13 OpticVyu

11.14 Sonitrol Corporation

11.15 Wireless CCTV

11.16 Sigicom

11.17 Robowatch

11.18 Rysta GmbH

…continued

