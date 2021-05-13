In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Computer Mice business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Computer Mice market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Computer Mice, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Computer Mice market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Computer Mice companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Computer Gaming Mice

Computer Office Mice

Computer office mice is the most common type of computer mice, which has more than 60% revenue share in 2019.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Professional Usage

Office Usage

Personal Usage

Others

Office usage holds an important share in terms of applications with a consumption share of about 64.29% in 2019.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Logitech

Aulacn

Razer

Rapoo

Corsair

DAREU

Microsoft

SteelSeries

ASUS(ROG)

A4TECH

Cherry

HP

Fuhlen

Lenovo

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Computer Mice consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Computer Mice market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Computer Mice manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Computer Mice with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Computer Mice submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of content :

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Computer Mice Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Computer Mice Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Computer Mice Segment by Type

2.2.1 Computer Gaming Mice

2.2.2 Computer Office Mice

2.3 Computer Mice Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Computer Mice Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Computer Mice Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Computer Mice Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Computer Mice Segment by Application

2.4.1 Professional Usage

2.4.2 Office Usage

2.4.3 Personal Usage

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Computer Mice Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Computer Mice Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Computer Mice Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Computer Mice Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Computer Mice by Company

3.1 Global Computer Mice Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Computer Mice Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Computer Mice Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Computer Mice Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Computer Mice Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Computer Mice Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Computer Mice Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Computer Mice Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Computer Mice Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Computer Mice Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Computer Mice by Regions

4.1 Computer Mice by Regions

4.2 Americas Computer Mice Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Computer Mice Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Computer Mice Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Computer Mice Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Computer Mice Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Computer Mice Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Computer Mice Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Computer Mice Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Computer Mice Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Computer Mice Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Computer Mice Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Computer Mice Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Computer Mice Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Computer Mice Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

….continued

