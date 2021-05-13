Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Compound Feed, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Compound Feed industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
EWOS GROUP
Weston Milling Animal Nutrition
Ballance Agri-Nutrients Ltd.
Sodrugestvo Group S.A.
Kyodo Shiryo Company
Charoen Pokphand Foods
Wen’s Group
Archer Daniels Midland Company
New Hope Group Co. Ltd
Nutreco
DeKalb Feeds, Inc.
De Heus B.V
Cargill Inc.
J.D. Heiskell & CO
Land o’ lakes, Inc.
ALLTECH, INC,
Kent Feeds
ForFarmers B.V.
Agribusiness Holding Miratorg
By Type:
Vitamins
Antibiotics
Antioxidants
Amino Acids
Feed Enzymes
Feed Acidifiers
Others
By Application:
Ruminant
Swine
Poultry
Aquaculture
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Compound Feed Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Vitamins
1.2.2 Antibiotics
1.2.3 Antioxidants
1.2.4 Amino Acids
1.2.5 Feed Enzymes
1.2.6 Feed Acidifiers
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Ruminant
1.3.2 Swine
1.3.3 Poultry
1.3.4 Aquaculture
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Compound Feed Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Compound Feed Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Compound Feed Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Compound Feed Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Compound Feed Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Compound Feed (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Compound Feed Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Compound Feed Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Compound Feed (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Compound Feed Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Compound Feed Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Compound Feed (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Compound Feed Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Compound Feed Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Compound Feed Market Analysis
3.1 United States Compound Feed Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Compound Feed Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Compound Feed Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Compound Feed Market Analysis
….continued
