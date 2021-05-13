The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Corporación Kunachia

Healthworks

Garden of Life

Bestground international ChiaCorp

Glanbia

Mamma Chia

Naturkost Übelhör

Hain Celestial

NAVITAS NATURALS

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Chiatrition Chia Seeds

The Chia Co.

Nutiva

BENEXIA

Major Types Covered

Black Seed Protein

White Seed Protein

Major Applications Covered

Food and beverages

Nutraceuticals

Animal feed

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Chia Seeds Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Chia Seeds Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Chia Seeds Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Chia Seeds Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Black Seed Protein

5.2 White Seed Protein

6 Global Chia Seeds Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Food and beverages

6.2 Nutraceuticals

6.3 Animal feed

6.4 Others

7 Global Chia Seeds Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Corporación Kunachia

8.1.1 Corporación Kunachia Profile

8.1.2 Corporación Kunachia Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Corporación Kunachia Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Corporación Kunachia Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Healthworks

8.2.1 Healthworks Profile

8.2.2 Healthworks Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Healthworks Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Healthworks Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Garden of Life

8.3.1 Garden of Life Profile

8.3.2 Garden of Life Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Garden of Life Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Garden of Life Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Bestground international ChiaCorp

8.4.1 Bestground international ChiaCorp Profile

8.4.2 Bestground international ChiaCorp Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Bestground international ChiaCorp Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Bestground international ChiaCorp Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Glanbia

8.5.1 Glanbia Profile

8.5.2 Glanbia Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Glanbia Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Glanbia Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Mamma Chia

8.6.1 Mamma Chia Profile

8.6.2 Mamma Chia Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Mamma Chia Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Mamma Chia Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Naturkost Übelhör

8.7.1 Naturkost Übelhör Profile

8.7.2 Naturkost Übelhör Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Naturkost Übelhör Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Naturkost Übelhör Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Hain Celestial

8.8.1 Hain Celestial Profile

8.8.2 Hain Celestial Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Hain Celestial Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Hain Celestial Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 NAVITAS NATURALS

8.9.1 NAVITAS NATURALS Profile

8.9.2 NAVITAS NATURALS Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 NAVITAS NATURALS Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 NAVITAS NATURALS Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

8.10.1 Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Profile

8.10.2 Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Chiatrition Chia Seeds

8.11.1 Chiatrition Chia Seeds Profile

8.11.2 Chiatrition Chia Seeds Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Chiatrition Chia Seeds Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Chiatrition Chia Seeds Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 The Chia Co.

8.12.1 The Chia Co. Profile

8.12.2 The Chia Co. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 The Chia Co. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 The Chia Co. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 Nutiva

8.13.1 Nutiva Profile

8.13.2 Nutiva Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 Nutiva Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 Nutiva Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.14 BENEXIA

8.14.1 BENEXIA Profile

8.14.2 BENEXIA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.14.3 BENEXIA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.14.4 BENEXIA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Chia Seeds Market-Segmentation by Geography

….continued

