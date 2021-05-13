Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Canola, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Canola industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED
Origin Agritech Limited
Monsanto
Pitura Seeds
Bayer
Syngenta
Dupont Pioneer
Zhongnongfa
By Type:
General
Hybridization
Transgene
By Application:
Agricultural Production
Oil extraction
Other
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Canola Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 General
1.2.2 Hybridization
1.2.3 Transgene
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Agricultural Production
1.3.2 Oil extraction
1.3.3 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Canola Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Canola Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Canola Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Canola Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Canola Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Canola (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Canola Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Canola Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Canola (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Canola Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Canola Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Canola (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Canola Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Canola Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Canola Market Analysis
3.1 United States Canola Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Canola Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Canola Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Canola Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Canola Consumption and Value Analysis
….continued
