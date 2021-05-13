The global Cannabis Cultivation market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Cannabis Cultivation market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Cannabis Cultivation industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Cannabis Cultivation Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Cannabis Cultivation market covered in Chapter 4:

Aphria

Tikun Olam

Canopy Growth Corporation

Cannabis Sativa

GW Pharmaceuticals

Tilray

Maricann

Aurora Cannabis

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Cannabis Cultivation market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Crude Product

Fashioning

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Cannabis Cultivation market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Medical

Legal Edible

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Cannabis Cultivation Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Crude Product

1.5.3 Fashioning

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Cannabis Cultivation Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Medical

1.6.3 Legal Edible

1.6.4 Other

1.7 Cannabis Cultivation Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Cannabis Cultivation Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Cannabis Cultivation Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Cannabis Cultivation Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Cannabis Cultivation

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Cannabis Cultivation

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Cannabis Cultivation Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Aphria

4.1.1 Aphria Basic Information

4.1.2 Cannabis Cultivation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Aphria Cannabis Cultivation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Aphria Business Overview

4.2 Tikun Olam

4.2.1 Tikun Olam Basic Information

4.2.2 Cannabis Cultivation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Tikun Olam Cannabis Cultivation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Tikun Olam Business Overview

4.3 Canopy Growth Corporation

4.3.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Basic Information

4.3.2 Cannabis Cultivation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Canopy Growth Corporation Cannabis Cultivation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Canopy Growth Corporation Business Overview

4.4 Cannabis Sativa

4.4.1 Cannabis Sativa Basic Information

4.4.2 Cannabis Cultivation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Cannabis Sativa Cannabis Cultivation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Cannabis Sativa Business Overview

4.5 GW Pharmaceuticals

4.5.1 GW Pharmaceuticals Basic Information

4.5.2 Cannabis Cultivation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 GW Pharmaceuticals Cannabis Cultivation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 GW Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

4.6 Tilray

4.6.1 Tilray Basic Information

4.6.2 Cannabis Cultivation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Tilray Cannabis Cultivation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Tilray Business Overview

4.7 Maricann

4.7.1 Maricann Basic Information

4.7.2 Cannabis Cultivation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Maricann Cannabis Cultivation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Maricann Business Overview

4.8 Aurora Cannabis

4.8.1 Aurora Cannabis Basic Information

4.8.2 Cannabis Cultivation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Aurora Cannabis Cannabis Cultivation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Aurora Cannabis Business Overview

5 Global Cannabis Cultivation Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Cannabis Cultivation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Cannabis Cultivation Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Cannabis Cultivation Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Cannabis Cultivation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Cannabis Cultivation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

