This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

3D BIM- Design Model

4D BIM- Construction Dynamics

5D BIM- Cost

6D BIM- Built Facilities

7D BIM- Environmental Protection

3D BIM-design model is the most used type in 2019, with about 64.55% market share.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Architect

AEC Engineering Office

Contractor

Owner

Others

Demand of contractors occupied most of market share of about 33.66% in 2019, followed by architect with 25.4% market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Autodesk, Inc

Oracle Aconex

Nemetschek AG

Trimble Navigation Ltd

Dassault Systemes S.A.

Bentley Systems, Inc

Siemens

RIB Software AG

AVEVA Group

Robert Mcneel & Associates

Lubansoft

YJK Building Software

Glodon

Beck Technology

Hongye Technology

IES

Explorer Software

Innovaya

Tangent

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 3D BIM- Design Model

2.2.3 5D BIM- Cost

2.2.4 6D BIM- Built Facilities

2.2.5 7D BIM- Environmental Protection

2.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Architect

2.4.2 AEC Engineering Office

2.4.3 Contractor

2.4.4 Owner

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

