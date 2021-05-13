The global Brewers Yeast market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Brewers Yeast market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Brewers Yeast industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Brewers Yeast Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Brewers Yeast market covered in Chapter 4:

Bruchem, Inc

Lallemand Inc

Lesaffre Group (France)

Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd.

Alltech, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Leiber GmbH

Lallemand Brewing

Associated British Foods plc

Anchor Yeast

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Synergy Flavors

Invita

Scandinavian Formulas

Angel yeast company

Omega Yeast Labs

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Brewers Yeast market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Dry

Liquid

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Brewers Yeast market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Beer

Wine

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Brewers Yeast Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Dry

1.5.3 Liquid

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Brewers Yeast Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Beer

1.6.3 Wine

1.6.4 Other

1.7 Brewers Yeast Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Brewers Yeast Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Brewers Yeast Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Brewers Yeast Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Brewers Yeast

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Brewers Yeast

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Brewers Yeast Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Bruchem, Inc

4.1.1 Bruchem, Inc Basic Information

4.1.2 Brewers Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Bruchem, Inc Brewers Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Bruchem, Inc Business Overview

4.2 Lallemand Inc

4.2.1 Lallemand Inc Basic Information

4.2.2 Brewers Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Lallemand Inc Brewers Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Lallemand Inc Business Overview

4.3 Lesaffre Group (France)

4.3.1 Lesaffre Group (France) Basic Information

4.3.2 Brewers Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Lesaffre Group (France) Brewers Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Lesaffre Group (France) Business Overview

4.4 Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd.

4.4.1 Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.4.2 Brewers Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd. Brewers Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.5 Alltech, Inc.

4.5.1 Alltech, Inc. Basic Information

4.5.2 Brewers Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Alltech, Inc. Brewers Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Alltech, Inc. Business Overview

4.6 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

4.6.1 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Basic Information

4.6.2 Brewers Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Brewers Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Business Overview

4.7 Leiber GmbH

4.7.1 Leiber GmbH Basic Information

4.7.2 Brewers Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Leiber GmbH Brewers Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Leiber GmbH Business Overview

4.8 Lallemand Brewing

4.8.1 Lallemand Brewing Basic Information

4.8.2 Brewers Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Lallemand Brewing Brewers Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Lallemand Brewing Business Overview

4.9 Associated British Foods plc

4.9.1 Associated British Foods plc Basic Information

4.9.2 Brewers Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Associated British Foods plc Brewers Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Associated British Foods plc Business Overview

4.10 Anchor Yeast

4.10.1 Anchor Yeast Basic Information

4.10.2 Brewers Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Anchor Yeast Brewers Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Anchor Yeast Business Overview

4.11 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

4.11.1 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Basic Information

4.11.2 Brewers Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Brewers Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Business Overview

4.12 Synergy Flavors

4.12.1 Synergy Flavors Basic Information

4.12.2 Brewers Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Synergy Flavors Brewers Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Synergy Flavors Business Overview

4.13 Invita

4.13.1 Invita Basic Information

4.13.2 Brewers Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Invita Brewers Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Invita Business Overview

4.14 Scandinavian Formulas

4.14.1 Scandinavian Formulas Basic Information

4.14.2 Brewers Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Scandinavian Formulas Brewers Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Scandinavian Formulas Business Overview

4.15 Angel yeast company

4.15.1 Angel yeast company Basic Information

4.15.2 Brewers Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Angel yeast company Brewers Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Angel yeast company Business Overview

4.16 Omega Yeast Labs

4.16.1 Omega Yeast Labs Basic Information

4.16.2 Brewers Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Omega Yeast Labs Brewers Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

….continued

