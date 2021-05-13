The global Biotech Modified Agro market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Biotech Modified Agro market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Biotech Modified Agro industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Biotech Modified Agro Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Biotech Modified Agro market covered in Chapter 4:

Global Bio-Chem Technology (Hong Kong)

Evogene Ltd (Israel)

Certis (U.S.)

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel)

Dow Agrosciences LLC (U.S)

Bayer Cropscience AG (Germany)

Biocentury Transgene Co. Ltd. (China)

Rubicon (India)

Eurofins Genescan AG (U.S.)

Vilmorin (France)

Marina Biotech (U.S.)

KWS SAAT SE (Germany)

Insectigen Inc. (U.S.)

Syngenta (Switzerland)

Monsonto (U.S.)

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Biotech Modified Agro market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Biochips

Deoxy ribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing

Genome editing tools

Ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)

Synthetic biology

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Biotech Modified Agro market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Transgenic crops

Synthetic biology-enabled products

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Biotech Modified Agro Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Biochips

1.5.3 Deoxy ribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing

1.5.4 Genome editing tools

1.5.5 Ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)

1.5.6 Synthetic biology

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Biotech Modified Agro Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Transgenic crops

1.6.3 Synthetic biology-enabled products

1.7 Biotech Modified Agro Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Biotech Modified Agro Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Biotech Modified Agro Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Biotech Modified Agro Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Biotech Modified Agro

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Biotech Modified Agro

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Biotech Modified Agro Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Global Bio-Chem Technology (Hong Kong)

4.1.1 Global Bio-Chem Technology (Hong Kong) Basic Information

4.1.2 Biotech Modified Agro Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Global Bio-Chem Technology (Hong Kong) Biotech Modified Agro Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Global Bio-Chem Technology (Hong Kong) Business Overview

4.2 Evogene Ltd (Israel)

4.2.1 Evogene Ltd (Israel) Basic Information

4.2.2 Biotech Modified Agro Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Evogene Ltd (Israel) Biotech Modified Agro Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Evogene Ltd (Israel) Business Overview

4.3 Certis (U.S.)

4.3.1 Certis (U.S.) Basic Information

4.3.2 Biotech Modified Agro Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Certis (U.S.) Biotech Modified Agro Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Certis (U.S.) Business Overview

4.4 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel)

4.4.1 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel) Basic Information

4.4.2 Biotech Modified Agro Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel) Biotech Modified Agro Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel) Business Overview

4.5 Dow Agrosciences LLC (U.S)

4.5.1 Dow Agrosciences LLC (U.S) Basic Information

4.5.2 Biotech Modified Agro Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Dow Agrosciences LLC (U.S) Biotech Modified Agro Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Dow Agrosciences LLC (U.S) Business Overview

4.6 Bayer Cropscience AG (Germany)

4.6.1 Bayer Cropscience AG (Germany) Basic Information

4.6.2 Biotech Modified Agro Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Bayer Cropscience AG (Germany) Biotech Modified Agro Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Bayer Cropscience AG (Germany) Business Overview

4.7 Biocentury Transgene Co. Ltd. (China)

4.7.1 Biocentury Transgene Co. Ltd. (China) Basic Information

4.7.2 Biotech Modified Agro Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Biocentury Transgene Co. Ltd. (China) Biotech Modified Agro Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Biocentury Transgene Co. Ltd. (China) Business Overview

4.8 Rubicon (India)

4.8.1 Rubicon (India) Basic Information

4.8.2 Biotech Modified Agro Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Rubicon (India) Biotech Modified Agro Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Rubicon (India) Business Overview

4.9 Eurofins Genescan AG (U.S.)

4.9.1 Eurofins Genescan AG (U.S.) Basic Information

4.9.2 Biotech Modified Agro Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Eurofins Genescan AG (U.S.) Biotech Modified Agro Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Eurofins Genescan AG (U.S.) Business Overview

4.10 Vilmorin (France)

4.10.1 Vilmorin (France) Basic Information

4.10.2 Biotech Modified Agro Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Vilmorin (France) Biotech Modified Agro Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Vilmorin (France) Business Overview

4.11 Marina Biotech (U.S.)

4.11.1 Marina Biotech (U.S.) Basic Information

4.11.2 Biotech Modified Agro Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Marina Biotech (U.S.) Biotech Modified Agro Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Marina Biotech (U.S.) Business Overview

4.12 KWS SAAT SE (Germany)

4.12.1 KWS SAAT SE (Germany) Basic Information

4.12.2 Biotech Modified Agro Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 KWS SAAT SE (Germany) Biotech Modified Agro Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 KWS SAAT SE (Germany) Business Overview

4.13 Insectigen Inc. (U.S.)

4.13.1 Insectigen Inc. (U.S.) Basic Information

4.13.2 Biotech Modified Agro Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Insectigen Inc. (U.S.) Biotech Modified Agro Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Insectigen Inc. (U.S.) Business Overview

4.14 Syngenta (Switzerland)

4.14.1 Syngenta (Switzerland) Basic Information

4.14.2 Biotech Modified Agro Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Syngenta (Switzerland) Biotech Modified Agro Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Syngenta (Switzerland) Business Overview

4.15 Monsonto (U.S.)

4.15.1 Monsonto (U.S.) Basic Information

4.15.2 Biotech Modified Agro Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Monsonto (U.S.) Biotech Modified Agro Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Monsonto (U.S.) Business Overview

5 Global Biotech Modified Agro Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Biotech Modified Agro Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Biotech Modified Agro Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Biotech Modified Agro Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Biotech Modified Agro Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Biotech Modified Agro Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Biotech Modified Agro Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Biotech Modified Agro Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Biotech Modified Agro Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Biotech Modified Agro Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Biotech Modified Agro Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Biotech Modified Agro Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Biotech Modified Agro Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Biotech Modified Agro Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Biotech Modified Agro Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Biotech Modified Agro Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Biotech Modified Agro Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Biotech Modified Agro Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Biotech Modified Agro Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Biotech Modified Agro Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Biotech Modified Agro Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Biotech Modified Agro Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Biotech Modified Agro Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Biotech Modified Agro Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Biotech Modified Agro Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Biotech Modified Agro Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Biotech Modified Agro Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Biotech Modified Agro Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Biotech Modified Agro Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Biotech Modified Agro Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Biotech Modified Agro Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Biotech Modified Agro Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Biotech Modified Agro Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biotech Modified Agro Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biotech Modified Agro Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Biotech Modified Agro Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Biotech Modified Agro Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Biotech Modified Agro Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Biotech Modified Agro Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Biotech Modified Agro Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Biotech Modified Agro Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Biotech Modified Agro Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Biotech Modified Agro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

