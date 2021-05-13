Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Bicycle Pedals Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Bicycle Pedals market covered in Chapter 4:

Delta

Crankbrothers

Fizik

Genetic

Avenir

Fisher-Price

Maillard

Funn

Free Agent

Deluxe

Demolition

Fyxation

Bianchi

Look

Felt

Speedplay

Corratec

Giant

Unbranded

Forte

AZONIC

Bell

Atomlab

Shimano

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Bicycle Pedals market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Alloy

Aluminum

Carbon Fiber

Magnesium

Plastic

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Bicycle Pedals market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Mountain Bike

Road Bike – Racing

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Bicycle Pedals Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Alloy

1.5.3 Aluminum

1.5.4 Carbon Fiber

1.5.5 Magnesium

1.5.6 Plastic

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Bicycle Pedals Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Mountain Bike

1.6.3 Road Bike – Racing

1.6.4 Other

1.7 Bicycle Pedals Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bicycle Pedals Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Bicycle Pedals Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Bicycle Pedals Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Bicycle Pedals

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Bicycle Pedals

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Bicycle Pedals Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Delta

4.1.1 Delta Basic Information

4.1.2 Bicycle Pedals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Delta Bicycle Pedals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Delta Business Overview

4.2 Crankbrothers

4.2.1 Crankbrothers Basic Information

4.2.2 Bicycle Pedals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Crankbrothers Bicycle Pedals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Crankbrothers Business Overview

4.3 Fizik

4.3.1 Fizik Basic Information

4.3.2 Bicycle Pedals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Fizik Bicycle Pedals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Fizik Business Overview

4.4 Genetic

4.4.1 Genetic Basic Information

4.4.2 Bicycle Pedals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Genetic Bicycle Pedals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Genetic Business Overview

4.5 Avenir

4.5.1 Avenir Basic Information

4.5.2 Bicycle Pedals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Avenir Bicycle Pedals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Avenir Business Overview

4.6 Fisher-Price

4.6.1 Fisher-Price Basic Information

4.6.2 Bicycle Pedals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Fisher-Price Bicycle Pedals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Fisher-Price Business Overview

4.7 Maillard

4.7.1 Maillard Basic Information

4.7.2 Bicycle Pedals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Maillard Bicycle Pedals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Maillard Business Overview

4.8 Funn

4.8.1 Funn Basic Information

4.8.2 Bicycle Pedals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Funn Bicycle Pedals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Funn Business Overview

4.9 Free Agent

4.9.1 Free Agent Basic Information

4.9.2 Bicycle Pedals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Free Agent Bicycle Pedals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Free Agent Business Overview

4.10 Deluxe

4.10.1 Deluxe Basic Information

4.10.2 Bicycle Pedals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Deluxe Bicycle Pedals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Deluxe Business Overview

4.11 Demolition

4.11.1 Demolition Basic Information

4.11.2 Bicycle Pedals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Demolition Bicycle Pedals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Demolition Business Overview

4.12 Fyxation

4.12.1 Fyxation Basic Information

4.12.2 Bicycle Pedals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Fyxation Bicycle Pedals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Fyxation Business Overview

4.13 Bianchi

4.13.1 Bianchi Basic Information

4.13.2 Bicycle Pedals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Bianchi Bicycle Pedals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Bianchi Business Overview

4.14 Look

4.14.1 Look Basic Information

4.14.2 Bicycle Pedals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Look Bicycle Pedals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Look Business Overview

4.15 Felt

4.15.1 Felt Basic Information

4.15.2 Bicycle Pedals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Felt Bicycle Pedals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Felt Business Overview

4.16 Speedplay

4.16.1 Speedplay Basic Information

4.16.2 Bicycle Pedals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Speedplay Bicycle Pedals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Speedplay Business Overview

4.17 Corratec

4.17.1 Corratec Basic Information

4.17.2 Bicycle Pedals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Corratec Bicycle Pedals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Corratec Business Overview

4.18 Giant

4.18.1 Giant Basic Information

4.18.2 Bicycle Pedals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Giant Bicycle Pedals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Giant Business Overview

4.19 Unbranded

4.19.1 Unbranded Basic Information

4.19.2 Bicycle Pedals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Unbranded Bicycle Pedals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Unbranded Business Overview

4.20 Forte

4.20.1 Forte Basic Information

4.20.2 Bicycle Pedals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 Forte Bicycle Pedals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 Forte Business Overview

4.21 AZONIC

4.21.1 AZONIC Basic Information

4.21.2 Bicycle Pedals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.21.3 AZONIC Bicycle Pedals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.21.4 AZONIC Business Overview

4.22 Bell

4.22.1 Bell Basic Information

4.22.2 Bicycle Pedals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.22.3 Bell Bicycle Pedals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.22.4 Bell Business Overview

4.23 Atomlab

4.23.1 Atomlab Basic Information

4.23.2 Bicycle Pedals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.23.3 Atomlab Bicycle Pedals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.23.4 Atomlab Business Overview

4.24 Shimano

4.24.1 Shimano Basic Information

4.24.2 Bicycle Pedals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.24.3 Shimano Bicycle Pedals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.24.4 Shimano Business Overview

5 Global Bicycle Pedals Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Bicycle Pedals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Bicycle Pedals Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Bicycle Pedals Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Bicycle Pedals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Bicycle Pedals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Bicycle Pedals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Pedals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Bicycle Pedals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

..continued

