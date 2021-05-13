In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Beauty Devices business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Beauty Devices market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Beauty Devices, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Beauty Devices market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Beauty Devices companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Cleansing Devices

Oxygen and Steamer

Dermal Rollers

Acne Removal Devices

Hair Removal Devices

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Beauty Salon

Household

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Procter & Gamble

YA-MAN

Philips

Nu Skin Enterprises.

L’Oréal (Clarisonic)

Panasonic

Hitachi

Conair

Remington

MTG

Kingdom

Tria

FOREO

KAKUSAN

Carol Cole (NuFace)

Quasar MD

Home Skinovations

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Beauty Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Beauty Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Beauty Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Beauty Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Beauty Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Beauty Devices Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Beauty Devices Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Beauty Devices Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cleansing Devices

2.2.2 Oxygen and Steamer

2.2.3 Dermal Rollers

2.2.4 Acne Removal Devices

2.2.5 Hair Removal Devices

2.2.6 Others

2.3 Beauty Devices Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Beauty Devices Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Beauty Devices Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Beauty Devices Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Beauty Devices Segment by Application

2.4.1 Beauty Salon

2.4.2 Household

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Beauty Devices Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Beauty Devices Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Beauty Devices Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Beauty Devices Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Beauty Devices by Company

3.1 Global Beauty Devices Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Beauty Devices Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Beauty Devices Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Beauty Devices Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Beauty Devices Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Beauty Devices Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Beauty Devices Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Beauty Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Beauty Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Beauty Devices Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Beauty Devices by Regions

4.1 Beauty Devices by Regions

4.2 Americas Beauty Devices Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Beauty Devices Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Beauty Devices Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Beauty Devices Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Beauty Devices Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Beauty Devices Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Beauty Devices Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Beauty Devices Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Beauty Devices Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

….continued

