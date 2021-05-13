The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Valeo

Visteon

Delphi

FLIR Systems

Omron

Protruly

Autoliv

Bendix

Bosch

Guide Infrared

Major Types Covered

Passive Automotive NVS

Active Automotive NVS

Major Applications Covered

Aftermarket

OEMs

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Automotive Night Vision Systems Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Automotive Night Vision Systems Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Passive Automotive NVS

5.2 Active Automotive NVS

6 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Aftermarket

6.2 OEMs

7 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Valeo

8.1.1 Valeo Profile

8.1.2 Valeo Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Valeo Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Valeo Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Visteon

8.2.1 Visteon Profile

8.2.2 Visteon Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Visteon Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Visteon Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Delphi

8.3.1 Delphi Profile

8.3.2 Delphi Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Delphi Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Delphi Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 FLIR Systems

8.4.1 FLIR Systems Profile

8.4.2 FLIR Systems Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 FLIR Systems Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 FLIR Systems Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Omron

8.5.1 Omron Profile

8.5.2 Omron Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Omron Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Omron Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Protruly

8.6.1 Protruly Profile

8.6.2 Protruly Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Protruly Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Protruly Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Autoliv

8.7.1 Autoliv Profile

8.7.2 Autoliv Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Autoliv Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Autoliv Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Bendix

8.8.1 Bendix Profile

8.8.2 Bendix Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Bendix Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Bendix Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Bosch

8.9.1 Bosch Profile

8.9.2 Bosch Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Bosch Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Bosch Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Guide Infrared

8.10.1 Guide Infrared Profile

8.10.2 Guide Infrared Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Guide Infrared Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Guide Infrared Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Automotive Night Vision Systems Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Automotive Night Vision Systems Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Automotive Night Vision Systems Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Automotive Night Vision Systems Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Automotive Night Vision Systems Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Automotive Night Vision Systems Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Automotive Night Vision Systems Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Automotive Night Vision Systems by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Automotive Night Vision Systems Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Automotive Night Vision Systems Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Automotive Night Vision Systems Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Automotive Night Vision Systems Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Automotive Night Vision Systems Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Automotive Night Vision Systems Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Automotive Night Vision Systems Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Automotive Night Vision Systems Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Automotive Night Vision Systems Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Automotive Night Vision Systems by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Automotive Night Vision Systems Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Automotive Night Vision Systems Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Night Vision Systems Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Night Vision Systems Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Night Vision Systems Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Night Vision Systems Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Night Vision Systems Import and Export from 2014-2019E

12.6 Asia-Pacific Automotive Night Vision Systems Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

12.7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Night Vision Systems Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

12.8 Asia-Pacific Automotive Night Vision Systems by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)

12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Night Vision Systems Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

12.9 Asia-Pacific Automotive Night Vision Systems Market PEST Analysis

13 Latin America

13.1 Latin America Automotive Night Vision Systems Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.2 Latin America Automotive Night Vision Systems Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.3 Latin America Automotive Night Vision Systems Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.4 Latin America Automotive Night Vision Systems Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.5 Latin America Automotive Night Vision Systems Import and Export from 2014-2019E

13.6 Latin America Automotive Night Vision Systems Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

13.7 Latin America Automotive Night Vision Systems Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

13.8 Latin America Automotive Night Vision Systems by Country (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

13.8.1 Latin America Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

13.8.2 Latin America Automotive Night Vision Systems Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

13.9 Latin America Automotive Night Vision Systems Market PEST Analysis

14 Middle East & Africa

14.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Night Vision Systems Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Night Vision Systems Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Night Vision Systems Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.4 Middle East & Africa Automotive Night Vision Systems Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Night Vision Systems Import and Export from 2014-2019E

14.6 Middle East & Africa Automotive Night Vision Systems Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

14.7 Middle East & Africa Automotive Night Vision Systems Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

14.8 Middle East & Africa Automotive Night Vision Systems by Country (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

14.8.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

14.8.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Night Vision Systems Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

14.9 Middle East & Africa Automotive Night Vision Systems Market PEST Analysis

15 Future Forecast of the Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Market from 2018-2026

15.1 Future Forecast of the Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Market from 2019-2026 Segment by Region

15.2 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Production and Growth Rate Forecast by Type (2019-2026)

15.3 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Consumption and Growth Rate Forecast by Application (2019-2026)

16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology

16.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Market Value ($) and Growth Rate of Automotive Night Vision Systems from 2014-2026

Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Production and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2014-2026F

Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Consumption and Growth Rate Segment by Application from 2014-2019E

Figure Automotive Night Vision Systems Picture

Table Product Specifications of Automotive Night Vision Systems

Table Driving Factors for this Market

Table Industry News of Automotive Night Vision Systems Market

Figure Value Chain Status of Automotive Night Vision Systems

Table Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

Table Distributors/Traders

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region, by Preference)

Table Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Production and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2014-2019E

Table Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2014-2019E

Figure Passive Automotive NVS of Automotive Night Vision Systems

Figure Active Automotive NVS of Automotive Night Vision Systems

Table Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Consumption and Growth Rate Segment by Application from 2014-2019E

Table Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application from 2014-2019E

Figure Aftermarket of Automotive Night Vision Systems

Figure OEMs of Automotive Night Vision Systems

Table Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Consumption and Growth Rate Segment by Marketing Channel from 2014-2019E

Table Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Marketing Channel from 2014-2019E

….….Continued

